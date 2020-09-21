Brick 2-story includes first-floor main bedroom

FEATURE HOME:
2038 CANTERBURY COURT, CONCORD TWP.
Tucked at the end of a cul-de-sac on a tree-lined, 1.21-acre lot within the Concord Wood subdivision is this two-story brick house. It features a side-entry, oversized garage, rear wooden decks and tailored landscaping with irrigation system.
The house at 2038 Canterbury Court has about 2,460 square feet of living space with a first-floor main bedroom and a full, unfinished basement divided into three separate rooms and plumbed for a full bathroom. The house is listed for $425,000 by Galbreath Realtors.
Formal entry opens through leaded-glass doors into a foyer that branches off into formal areas, casual space and provides access to the first-floor main bedroom. The bedroom has a sitting area, a walk-in closet and a private bathroom, which has a divided vanity with single-sink, make-up desk and linen cabinet, a whirlpool tub and a walk-in fiberglass shower.
The foyer opens into a great room at the back of the house with a gas fireplace surrounded by a fluted wood mantel and ceramic tile. The fireplace is flanked by two tall windows.
Accessible from the foyer and the great room is the kitchen and breakfast room. The galley-style kitchen has a large island, and cabinetry and countertops fill two walls, surrounding the stainless-steel appliances. There is a pantry cabinet with pull-out shelves, and a double-sink is below a window. Tucked into one corner of the breakfast room is a built-in china hutch and a glass door opens to the rear wooden deck. Hardwood flooring fills both rooms.
Hidden off the foyer is the formal dining room with a tray ceiling accented by dentil crown molding.
A hallway leads off the kitchen area to a mud room, which has access to the oversized, two-car garage, a rear entrance with a deck porch and the laundry room, which includes a folding counter, closet, wash sink and ironing board.
A wide staircase leads up from the foyer to the second-floor hallway where two bedrooms and a full bathroom are located. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets. The front bedroom has a cathedral ceiling with arched window and two separate walk-in closets. The full bathroom has a single-sink vanity, tub/shower and a hardwood floor.
Solid six-panel doors are throughout the house, and complementing woodwork trims entrance ways. A heating and cooling system for the second floor was updated this summer.
A door from the kitchen leads through a wide stairwell to the full, unfinished basement. The basement has been divided into three rooms with stud walls and electric. The mechanicals are within one area and there is plumbing for a possible third full bathroom.
CONCORD TWP.
Price: $425,000
Directions: I-75 to exit for Ohio 55 going west, then south on Barnhart Road, left on Canterbury Court
Highlights: About 2,460 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1half bath, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, first-floor main bedroom, spacious kitchen, equipped kitchen, first-floor laundry, walk-in closets, full unfinished basement, updated second-floor HVAC system, central vacuum, irrigation system, 2-car garage, rear deck, storage shed, tree-lined 1.21-acre lot, cul-de-sac
For more information:
Mary Couser
Galbreath Realtors
(937) 216-0922