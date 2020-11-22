Brick 2-story’s walk-out lower level has 4th bedroom

A two-story foyer has a chandelier, wainscoting and an open staircase with wood steps. Fluted wood trim accents the archway into the formal dining room, which has three keystone accented arched windows and crown molding. Light oak hardwood fills the entire main level social areas, starting within the foyer and continuing into the dining room, through to the kitchen, breakfast room and great room.

The great room has a two-story ceiling with paddle fan. A gas fireplace has an ornate wood mantel and marble surround. Eight windows flank the fireplace filling the room with natural light. Double doors open into the kitchen from both the great room and the dining room.

White cabinetry with granite countertops provide plenty of work space within the kitchen. An island has breakfast bar seating for two and storage. There is a pantry closet and appliances include a range, dishwasher, wall ovens, trash compactor and refrigerator.

A window is above the double sink, and a peninsula counter provides additional breakfast bar seating as well as divides the kitchen from the breakfast room. A picture window offers views of a nearby pond and patio doors open to a wooden balcony deck that wraps around to the main bedroom sitting room.

A hallway from the great room leads to the first-floor main bedroom suite. The suite is divided into a bedroom and sitting room with bump-out windows and a door to the rear deck. The private bath features a whirlpool tub below a window, a walk-in shower, two single-sink vanities and a walk-in closet.

Upstairs, a loft sitting area and balcony hallway looks down into the great room and provides access to two bedrooms, each with its own full bathroom and walk-in closet.

A door off the great room opens to the hidden stairwell to the finished lower level. The staircase ends within a hallway, which has access to a fourth bedroom that has a walk-in closet and private access to the full bathroom.

The hall wraps around to the family room and recreation room. The family room has a gas fireplace flanked by windows. The recreation room has a wet bar area with peninsula bar seating and wall cabinetry that includes bottle and glass racks. Patio doors open to a concrete patio covered by the deck and the tree-lined back yard.

A hallway from the family room leads to two bonus rooms and the utility room. One room is currently set up for an exercise room while the other could be a theater room.

The laundry room is across the hallway from the first-floor main bedroom and provides access to the garage.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Price: $490,000

Directions: Whipp Road east of Ohio 48, to north on Marshall Road, right to Stone Lake, turn right after gates

Highlights: About 4,800 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath, 2 gas fireplaces, volume ceilings, granite countertops, first-floor main bedroom, recreation room, wet bar, walkout finished lower level, bonus rooms, concrete patio, balcony wooden deck, paver brick driveway, 3-car garage, updated HVAC, pond view

For more information:

Jan Leverett

Irongate Inc. Realtors

(937) 901-4491

www.janleverett.com