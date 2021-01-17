X

Brick condo includes 2-car garage, private patio

The brick ranch has about 1,350 sq. ft. of living space. The unit is one of two attached and has extra off-street parking, a 2-car garage and a concrete patio nestled among mature trees. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER
The brick ranch has about 1,350 sq. ft. of living space. The unit is one of two attached and has extra off-street parking, a 2-car garage and a concrete patio nestled among mature trees. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

By Kathy Tyler, Contributing Writer
Ranch home offers 2 or 3 bedrooms, social areas

FEATURE HOME:

4482 BUCKSPORT COURT, KETTERING

Tucked back in a cul-de-sac within the Walden Lakes subdivision of Kettering, this split floor plan condominium has open social areas, volume ceilings and three-bedroom possibilities.

Listed for $182,500 by Wright-Patt Realtors, the brick ranch at 4482 Bucksport Court has about 1,350 square feet of living space. The unit is one of two attached and has extra off-street parking, a two-car garage and a concrete patio nestled among mature trees and separated by the other unit by a brick privacy wall.

Formal entry is tucked under cover off the driveway that leads to the side-entry garage. A wooden fence creates a courtyard-like patio setting off the driveway, and a walkway leads to the side service door to the garage.

A cathedral ceiling peaks over the combined living room, dining room and kitchen. Ceramic-tile flooring fills the entry way and continues into the kitchen and laundry room to the right.

To the left of the foyer are double doors that open into a study or possible third bedroom as the room has a closet and a box window that faces front.

Three skylights add natural light into the kitchen and great room. Tucked into one corner of the combined dining room and great room is a gas fireplace with raised ceramic-tile hearth and ceramic-tile mantel. Patio doors open from the great room to a concrete patio.

A cut-out with elevated countertop creates a breakfast bar setting near the kitchen. The lower counter provides workspace for the kitchen and has a double sink and dishwasher. Oak cabinetry fills the three remaining walls, providing plenty of work space. There are two lazy Susans, a planning desk and a separate pantry closet. The kitchen comes equipped with a range, microwave and refrigerator. Off the kitchen is the laundry room with hanging cabinets, a wash tub and access to the garage. The laundry room is also accessible from a full bathroom, which passes through the main bedroom.

Double doors open from the great room into the main bedroom, which has patio doors that lead to the backyard patio. A dressing area has two closets with sliding-mirror doors, and the dressing area leads into the full bathroom, which features a walk-in shower with ceramic-tile surround and glass doors, a single-sink oak vanity and ceramic-tile flooring. The bath passes through to the laundry room.

Off the opposite side of the great room is a short hallway that provides access to a bedroom and full bath. The bedroom is at the back of the house with a rear-facing window and sliding-door closet. The guest bath features a tub/shower, oversized vanity with single sink and ceramic-tile flooring.

KETTERING

Price: $182,500

Directions: East Dorothy Lane to East Stroop Road to Walden Way, right on Weathersfield Drive, right on Bucksport Court

Highlights: About 1,350 sq. ft., 2-3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, great room, gas fireplace, skylights, cathedral ceiling, study, equipped kitchen, 2-car garage, rear concrete patio, extra parking pad, cul-de-sac, condominium, homeowners association

For more information:

Jerry Williams

Wright-Patt Realtors

(937) 427-9222 or (937) 478-7601

www.wright-patt.com

