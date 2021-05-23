Brick home on 3.62 acres has 2 first-floor bedroom suites

Formal entry opens into a two-story foyer with an open staircase that encircles a chandelier and oversized marble flooring. Directly to the right is the formal living room with a gas fireplace that is flanked by windows. The room has two additional front-facing windows and hardwood flooring. To the left off the foyer is the formal dining room with wood flooring, chair rail, sconce lights and a double-door entry to the kitchen.

Off the foyer is the entrance to the main bedroom suite, which has a bonus room that could be a sitting room or study. Passing through the bonus room, the bedroom has access to an enclosed patio and entrance to the private updated bathroom. The bath features a walk-in shower with body jets, ceramic-tile surround and glass doors. There is a double-sink vanity and access to a 15-by-7-foot, walk-in closet.

Straight off the foyer is a family room with a built-in media center and bookcases, hardwood floors and double patio doors that open to the enclosed porch. The porch has terra-cotta tile flooring, a tongue-and-groove wood ceiling with two skylights and ceiling paddle fans. A door opens to the back yard, and several windows provide views of the private tree-lined yard.

Accessible from the dining room and the family room is the combined kitchen and breakfast room. Triple windows are above the sink and granite countertops complement the cabinetry and wrap around, creating a small peninsula breakfast bar. There is a pantry cabinet and coffee station near the breakfast room, which is bay-like in design.

A hallway off the kitchen provides access to a rear entry door, the laundry room with garage access, a full bathroom with step-in shower and a possible second first-floor bedroom with walk-in closet.

A door off the foyer leads to the hidden staircase to the basement, which has been finished into a divided recreation room. Flooring treatment divides the recreation room with ceramic-tile surrounding the wet-bar nook and carpeting in a sitting area with a slight tray ceiling and above-grade glass-block windows. There is a half bathroom off the recreation room. A bonus room has ceramic-tile flooring and could be an exercise room with the other half of the room including a built-in putting green.

Three bedrooms and a full bathroom are located on the second floor. Two bedrooms share the Jack-and-Jill bathroom. Both bedrooms have a dressing area with a single-sink vanity and walk-in closet and share the bath room with a tub/shower. The upstairs hallway wraps around the stairwell and has two closets and a window-seat with storage. There is also a second heating and cooling system upstairs.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Price: $885,000

Directions: From Spring Valley Pike, east of Clyo Road, to Ash Hollow Lane

Highlights: About 5,240 sq. ft., 5-6 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 half baths, 1 fireplace, first-floor main bedroom, updated bathrooms, granite countertops, guest suite, built-ins, wood floors, update carpeting, enclosed porch, finished basement, recreation room, bonus room with putting green, wet bar, dual HVAC, furnace 2018, 3-car garage, circular driveway, 3.62 acres

For more information:

Ryan Gillen

Irongate Inc. Realtors

(937) 673-0830

www.ryangillenteam.irongaterealtors.com