Brick home’s sun room adds living space

Formal entry opens into a two-story foyer with a spindled-accented open staircase. The spindled railing wraps up to the upstairs hallway. Hardwood flooring fills the foyer and continues into the adjoining formal dining room to the left and into the kitchen and breakfast room.

Updated neutral carpeting fills the floors within the formal living room off to the left of the foyer and the secluded family room.

Maple cabinetry fills the kitchen and is complemented by dark granite countertops. Several of the cabinets open with roll-out shelves. The island has an extension for breakfast bar seating. A window is above a double sink, and mosaic tile creates the backsplash. Appliances include a range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator.

A door off the breakfast room opens into a walk-in pantry closet, and double doors from the kitchen area open into the dining room.

A hallway off the kitchen leads to a laundry room with hanging cabinetry and double-door access to the mechanical systems. There are two additional closets and an entrance to a half bathroom. The hallway ends at the interior entrance to the three-car garage with extra storage nooks and a rear service door.

Off the breakfast room, a brick, wood-burning fireplace is the centerpiece to the secluded family room. The fireplace has a raised brick hearth, a wood-beam mantel and a built-in wood bin.

Sliding patio doors open into the solarium, which has a cathedral ceiling, skylights, ceramic-tile flooring and walls of windows that provide panoramic views of the backyard pool deck.

Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms are upstairs. The main bedroom suite has a private divided bathroom accessible through double doors. The dressing area has a double-sink vanity with extended countertop and access to the walk-in closet. Another door opens into the bathing room with a ceramic-tile shower.

The three other bedrooms have walk-in closets. The guest bath features a tub/shower with ceramic-tile surround and a double-sink vanity.

CLEARCREEK TWP.

Price: $450,000

Directions: Ohio 741 to east on Lytle-Five Points Road, to south on Innsbrook Drive to, right on Glen Eagle Court

Highlights: About 2,630 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, wood-burning fireplace, hardwood flooring, updated carpeting, granite countertops, walk-in closets, formal areas, sun room, paver patio, concrete patio, heated in-ground swimming pool, fenced back yard, side-entry 3-car garage, updated windows, updated central air conditioning, 0.66-acre lot, cul-de-sac,

For more information

Nicole Palcic

Sibcy Cline Realtors

(513) 508-1058

www.sibcycline.com