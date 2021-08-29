Brick ranch offers multiple floor plan options

FEATURE HOME:
2136 GRANADA DRIVE, BEAVERCREEK
At the center of this brick ranch is the kitchen from which three more rooms branch off, allowing for multiple floor plan options.
Listed for $285,900 by Wright-Patt Realty Inc., the brick ranch at 2136 Granada Drive has about 2,370 square feet of living space. The house sits well off the road within the Sierra Park Estates of Beavercreek. A concrete driveway leads up to the two-car garage, and a wooden privacy fence surrounds the back yard.
Recent updates to the ranch include new roof shingles this year and new flooring throughout including wood laminate and neutral carpeting. The house has vinyl replacement windows, and the interior has a fresh coat of paint.
Formal entry opens through double front doors into a foyer where the wood-laminate flooring begins and continues into the kitchen, breakfast room and hallway to the bedrooms. French doors to the right of the entry open into a possible formal living room or a study area as a single glass door closes off the room from the kitchen area.
The foyer branches into a hallway that leads to the bedroom wing and to the right into the kitchen with adjoining breakfast room. The U-shaped kitchen has light cabinetry and solid-surface countertops, including a small island. A tray ceiling has triple ceiling lights and a window is above the double sink. A peninsula counter has additional storage and allows for breakfast bar seating. There is a walk-in pantry closet, and another door provides interior access to the garage, which has a side service door and electric opener.
Another door from the kitchen leads into a combination laundry room, half bathroom and utility room. There is a single door that opens to the rear patio. Hanging cabinetry is above the laundry hook-ups, and a wash tub is the sink to the half bath.
Tucked off the kitchen is a possible dining area as there is a hanging light fixture. The room could be a sun room as there are two large windows that look out over the back yard and the floor has the neutral carpeting.
A pocket door opens off the kitchen into a secluded family room. Along one wall is a brick fireplace with a raised brick hearth, wood-beam mantel and wood-burning inserts. There are two ceiling paddle fans, and patio doors with a sliding screen covering open to the wrap-around concrete patio and back yard.
A hallway leads to four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The main bedroom suite is at the front of the house and has two double-door closets, wood-laminate flooring and access to a private bathroom.
The bath features a single-sink vanity and a fiberglass tub/shower. A tubular skylight fills the hallway with natural light and a matching skylight is above the breakfast room.
Within the private yard are two storage sheds. One has a double door and electric options. The other has a loft storage area.
BEAVERCREEK Price: $285,900
Directions: Kemp Road between Grange Hall and North Fairfield, south on Malrena, east on Navara which turns into Granada Drive
Highlights: About 2,370 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, wood-burning fireplace, sunken living room or study, eat-in kitchen, updated flooring, tubular skylights, roof shingles 2021, large concrete patio, 2-car garage, fenced yard, two storage sheds
For More Information
Jerry Williams
Wright-Patt Realty Inc.
(937) 478-7601