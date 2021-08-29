Brick ranch offers multiple floor plan options

Formal entry opens through double front doors into a foyer where the wood-laminate flooring begins and continues into the kitchen, breakfast room and hallway to the bedrooms. French doors to the right of the entry open into a possible formal living room or a study area as a single glass door closes off the room from the kitchen area.

The foyer branches into a hallway that leads to the bedroom wing and to the right into the kitchen with adjoining breakfast room. The U-shaped kitchen has light cabinetry and solid-surface countertops, including a small island. A tray ceiling has triple ceiling lights and a window is above the double sink. A peninsula counter has additional storage and allows for breakfast bar seating. There is a walk-in pantry closet, and another door provides interior access to the garage, which has a side service door and electric opener.

Another door from the kitchen leads into a combination laundry room, half bathroom and utility room. There is a single door that opens to the rear patio. Hanging cabinetry is above the laundry hook-ups, and a wash tub is the sink to the half bath.

Tucked off the kitchen is a possible dining area as there is a hanging light fixture. The room could be a sun room as there are two large windows that look out over the back yard and the floor has the neutral carpeting.

A pocket door opens off the kitchen into a secluded family room. Along one wall is a brick fireplace with a raised brick hearth, wood-beam mantel and wood-burning inserts. There are two ceiling paddle fans, and patio doors with a sliding screen covering open to the wrap-around concrete patio and back yard.

A hallway leads to four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The main bedroom suite is at the front of the house and has two double-door closets, wood-laminate flooring and access to a private bathroom.

The bath features a single-sink vanity and a fiberglass tub/shower. A tubular skylight fills the hallway with natural light and a matching skylight is above the breakfast room.

Within the private yard are two storage sheds. One has a double door and electric options. The other has a loft storage area.

BEAVERCREEK Price: $285,900

Directions: Kemp Road between Grange Hall and North Fairfield, south on Malrena, east on Navara which turns into Granada Drive

Highlights: About 2,370 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, wood-burning fireplace, sunken living room or study, eat-in kitchen, updated flooring, tubular skylights, roof shingles 2021, large concrete patio, 2-car garage, fenced yard, two storage sheds

For More Information

Jerry Williams

Wright-Patt Realty Inc.

(937) 478-7601

www.wright-patt.com