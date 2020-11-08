Brick ranch set n middle of 4 acres on corner lot

The double-door formal entry opens into a foyer with its vinyl flooring and a wall of closets. The foyer opens into the formal living room, which is offset by a partial wall, creating a central hallway to both the bedroom wing and more casual social areas of the house.

Floor to near-ceiling patio doors and windows stretch across one wall of the living room, providing access to a backyard patio as well as filling the room with natural light. Another wall has a wood-burning fireplace with a fluted wood-mantel and marble hearth. Built-in bookcases with a cabinet below are next to the fireplace and on the opposite side of the fireplace is a walkway into the family room.

A formal dining room is across the hallway from the living room and has a bay-like window and crystal chandelier. A swinging door opens from the dining room into the eat-in kitchen.

Just inside the kitchen is a buffet counter with hanging cabinets and cabinet pantry. There is also a pantry closet. A peninsula countertop allows for breakfast bar seating up to six and wraps around to give U-shaped workspace within the kitchen. A double sink is below a window, and a hood vent is above the range and breakfast bar. Partial panel walls with chair rail accent the breakfast room.

A door opens from the breakfast room to the mudroom, which has the more casual entrance to the house. The mudroom has laundry service, access to a half bathroom, access to the two-car garage with rear service door and access to an unfinished partial basement. The basement has crawl space access and storage.

Off the kitchen and accessible from the living room is the family room with paneled walls. A brick, wood-burning fireplace has a raised hearth and barn-beam mantel. Sliding patio doors open to the backyard patio.

Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms are off the hallway from the other directions. The main bedroom has a walk-in closet and a private divided bathroom. The dressing area has a full wall closet behind bi-fold doors and a single sink within oversized vanity that is below a window. The other half of the bathroom has a walk-in shower and single-sink vanity.

Another bedroom has built-in bookcases and cabinets plus a single-door closet. The room was used as an office and has a bay-like window. Two more bedrooms have bi-fold closets and the divided guest bath has a single-sink vanity and tub/shower. There are three large closets off the bedroom-wing hallway.

STAUNTON TWP.

Price: $217,500

Directions: I-75 to Country Road 25A, left onto North Country Road 25A to right on West Peterson Road, then right on Piqua-Troy Road to the corner of West Rust Road and Piqua-Troy Road

Highlights: About 2,840 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, 2 wood-burning fireplaces, built-in bookcases, eat-in kitchen, mud room, 2-car garage, unfinished basement, paved driveway, 4.17 acres, corral fence, electric heat pump, central air conditioning, well and septic system, Miami East School District

For more information:

David Galbreath

Galbreath Realtors

(937) 339-0508 or (937) 773-7144

www.DavidGalbreath.com