Brick ranch’s full, finished basement adds living space

FEATURE HOME:
3002 MARES COURT, ENGLEWOOD
What appears as a quaint brick ranch from the outside opens into a spacious floor plan inside. Hidden from the front curbside view is a full, finished basement that nearly doubles the living space options.
Listed for $350,000 by HER Realtors, the ranch at 3002 Mares Court has about 4,890 square feet of living space, including the basement which has two egress windows. The house sits on a cul-se-sac with a three-car, side-entry garage. A concrete driveway has an extra parking pad, and the property has an irrigation system. Two separate wooden decks have access to the family hearth room and the main bedroom.
Formal entry opens off a covered front porch into an open formal area with a cathedral ceiling and skylight. Flooring treatment divides the living room from the dining room as the ceramic tile has a mosaic design inside the front door.
The living room has a bay window and a brick, gas fireplace tucked into one corner. The fireplace has a raised brick hearth and wood mantel. Plant shelves are above the walkways to the bedroom wing and the more casual areas.
A combination kitchen and family hearth room are off the living room and offer a dining area and cozy sitting space. The family room has a corner, gas fireplace with a brick hearth and wood-capped media mantel. Patio doors open off the family room to the larger of the two rear decks.
Flooring treatment divides the family room from the kitchen and breakfast room as the breakfast room has a bay window with window-seat storage. The kitchen has three walls of light cabinetry with complementing countertops. The cabinetry includes an appliance garage, a pantry and an island breakfast bar for two. There is a pantry closet and a double sink is below a window. Appliances include a range, dishwasher and microwave.
Off the kitchen is a mudroom with laundry hook-ups, access to the oversized, three-car garage and a door to the basement stairwell, which ends directly into the recreation and game room. Along one wall is a wet bar with hanging cabinetry, including glass and bottle racks. Tucked off one side is a game room with an egress window.
Near the stairwell is a full bathroom with a tub/shower and elevated single-sink vanity. Off the recreation room on the opposite side are three bonus rooms. All three rooms have closets. One room has an egress window while another has a parquet wood floor.
Back on the main level, a hallway off the foyer leads to three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The main bedroom has a walk-in closet and patio doors that open to a small rear deck. The private bathroom features a whirlpool tub with ceramic-tile accents, a walk-in shower and a double sink vanity.
The other two bedrooms have walk-in closets and the guest bath has a tub/shower and single-sink vanity.
ENGLEWOOD
Price: $350,000
Directions: West National Road (U.S. 40) to Old Carriage Trail, to left on Mares Court
Highlights: About 4,890 sq. ft. 3-5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 gas fireplaces, cathedral ceiling, skylights, bay windows, equipped kitchen, island, full finished basement, wet bar, recreation room, egress windows, 3 multipurpose rooms with closets, 2 wooden decks, 3-car garage, irrigation system, cul-de-sac, homeowners association
For More Information
Tami Holmes
HER Realtors
(937) 506-8360