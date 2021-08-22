Brick ranch’s full, finished basement adds living space

The living room has a bay window and a brick, gas fireplace tucked into one corner. The fireplace has a raised brick hearth and wood mantel. Plant shelves are above the walkways to the bedroom wing and the more casual areas.

A combination kitchen and family hearth room are off the living room and offer a dining area and cozy sitting space. The family room has a corner, gas fireplace with a brick hearth and wood-capped media mantel. Patio doors open off the family room to the larger of the two rear decks.

Flooring treatment divides the family room from the kitchen and breakfast room as the breakfast room has a bay window with window-seat storage. The kitchen has three walls of light cabinetry with complementing countertops. The cabinetry includes an appliance garage, a pantry and an island breakfast bar for two. There is a pantry closet and a double sink is below a window. Appliances include a range, dishwasher and microwave.

Off the kitchen is a mudroom with laundry hook-ups, access to the oversized, three-car garage and a door to the basement stairwell, which ends directly into the recreation and game room. Along one wall is a wet bar with hanging cabinetry, including glass and bottle racks. Tucked off one side is a game room with an egress window.

Near the stairwell is a full bathroom with a tub/shower and elevated single-sink vanity. Off the recreation room on the opposite side are three bonus rooms. All three rooms have closets. One room has an egress window while another has a parquet wood floor.

Back on the main level, a hallway off the foyer leads to three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The main bedroom has a walk-in closet and patio doors that open to a small rear deck. The private bathroom features a whirlpool tub with ceramic-tile accents, a walk-in shower and a double sink vanity.

The other two bedrooms have walk-in closets and the guest bath has a tub/shower and single-sink vanity.

ENGLEWOOD

Price: $350,000

Directions: West National Road (U.S. 40) to Old Carriage Trail, to left on Mares Court

Highlights: About 4,890 sq. ft. 3-5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 gas fireplaces, cathedral ceiling, skylights, bay windows, equipped kitchen, island, full finished basement, wet bar, recreation room, egress windows, 3 multipurpose rooms with closets, 2 wooden decks, 3-car garage, irrigation system, cul-de-sac, homeowners association

For More Information

Tami Holmes

HER Realtors

(937) 506-8360

www.tami-holmes.com