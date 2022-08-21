Brick ranch’s great room has formal dining nook

Combined Shape Caption The breakfast room has been used as a family room setting with patio doors that open to a concrete patio with a retractable awning. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER Combined Shape Caption The breakfast room has been used as a family room setting with patio doors that open to a concrete patio with a retractable awning. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

The kitchen and breakfast room are off the great room. The breakfast room has been used as a family room setting with patio doors that open to a concrete patio with a retractable awning. A peninsula counter divides the breakfast area from the kitchen and provides seating for up to four chairs.

White cabinetry offers plenty of storage with a couple of hanging cabinets having glass-panel doors. A window is above the double sink, and appliances include a range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. The kitchen has ceramic-tile flooring.

Off the kitchen, a short hallway has a pantry closet, a storage closet and access to a laundry room with cabinetry. The hallway ends at the oversized, two-car garage, which has an elevated storage area, pull-down attic access and access to the mechanical closet.

Another door opens into a large workshop or hobby room. This room was built into the original design of the house and has a large window, concrete floor and a side-entry door, which will be replaced.

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Opposite the kitchen and across the great room is a hallway that leads to three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The guest bath has two separate entrances for easy access from the great room or the two front bedrooms. A pocket door opens from the bath to the hallway. The two guest bedrooms have double sliding-door closets.

The main bedroom suite is at the back corner of the house and has a large walk-in closet and private bathroom. The bath features an oval soaking tub with fiberglass surround while a walk-in shower has a ceramic-tile surround and ceramic seat. There is a double-sink vanity and ceramic-tile flooring.

UNION

Price: $229,900

Directions: North Main Street to Sweet Potato Ridge to left on Rinehart Road

Highlights: About 1,980 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, volume ceilings, open floor plan, spacious kitchen, appliances, walk-in shower, 2-car garage, separate workshop, patio, tree-lined yard, home warranty

For more information:

Michael Royce

Royce and Associates

(937) 718-7915