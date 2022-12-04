Cape Cod charm, woodwork shine in home

Traditional Cape Cod has surprising additional living space plus all the woodwork and built-ins of its original charm.
Listed for $179,900 by RE/MAX Victory and Affiliates, the frame Cape Cod at 102 Mann Ave. in Fairborn has about 1,000 square feet of living space. Located just minutes from the downtown district, the large property includes a two-car detached garage with workshop or storage space, a large concrete patio, and a stone-lined creek that has a concrete bridge that crosses the creek to the back half of the fenced backyard.
Wroght-iron railings accent the covered front entry, which opens directly into the living room. Hardwood flooring fills the living room and continues into the adjoining dining room. A decorative fireplace is along one wall of the living room and has a brick interior and wood mantel. An arched walkway leads into the formal dining room, which has a built-in corner china hutch.
Another arched transition leads from the living room into a central hallway, which provides access to the wooden staircase to the upstairs, a coat closet, a half bathroom, the kitchen and a bonus room that could be a first-floor bedroom as it has a closet and a private entry door.
Accessible from the dining room, the galley kitchen has painted white cabinetry, including a baking center with spice cabinets and drawers. A window is above a stainless-steel sink and painted brick creates a backsplash. The kitchen comes equipped with a range, dishwasher and refrigerator. There is a pantry cabinet next to the refrigerator and the kitchen has wood-laminate flooring. At the end of the kitchen, an archway leads to the breakfast nook that has been opened to provide access to the family room addition.
Wrought-iron railing accents the breakfast nook and steps that lead down to the family room. A vaulted ceiling has wood-beam accents and there are canister lights and a ceiling fan. Walls of windows flank double glad-doors and provide panoramic views of the semi-private backyard. The French patio doors open out to a concrete patio, part of which is covered. The backyard is fenced and a gate opens to the side driveway and detached garage. Divided by the stone-lined creek, a concrete bridge crosses the creek to the other half of the backyard where there is room for outdoor entertainment.
Back inside, a short hallway off the family room leads to the hidden staircase to the basement. The divided basement has a laundry area with wash tub, a workshop room and a large room which could be used for a recreation area or storage. The basement has window wells and the mechanical systems include gas forced-air furnace and central air-conditioning.
Three bedrooms and a full bathroom are located on the second floor. Hardwood flooring fills the upstairs hallway and continues into each bedroom. The front two bedrooms have dormer window nooks, a deep single-door closet and a pass-through shared closet. The back bedroom has step-in, single-door closet.
The full bathroom has been updated and has a fiberglass tub/shower with mirror-glass sliding doors. The vanity has a single-sink with quartz counter. There is a built-in linen closet and the fixtures including the mirror, towel racks and lighting have been updated. The flooring is updated wood-plank vinyl.
FAIRBORN
Price: $179,900
No Open House
Directions: North Central Avenue to Mann Avenue or North Maple Avenue to Mann Avenue
Highlights: About 1,000 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bath, decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, built-in china cabinet, family room, vaulted ceiling, updated bathroom, galley kitchen, fenced yard, patio, 2-car detached garage, workshop/storage, extra parking pad, stone-lined creek, concrete bridge
For more information:
Terry Blakley
RE/MAX Victory and Affiliates
(937) 397-0050
Website: www.theblakleybranch.com
