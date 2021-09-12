Cape Cod-style home offers full basement

The door opens directly into the living room where three windows fill the room with natural light. Hardwood flooring flows into all the main-level rooms, except the bathroom.

The centerpiece to the living room is a wood-burning fireplace with a brick hearth and a fluted wood mantel surround. A crystal light fixture hangs above the room, and crown molding complements the light color texture walls.

An arched walkway leads to a breakfast nook that flows into a galley kitchen. One wall has cabinetry and countertops that surround a double sink, which is below a large window. Along the other wall is space and electric for appliances, which include a gas range and refrigerator.

Off the kitchen is a back door that opens to a paver brick patio and a deep back yard. The privacy fence wraps around most of the yard with a shorter wooden fence that runs along the driveway. Tucked behind the garage is a second gravel patio area, and garden beds run along the garage. The garage has an overhead door.

Inside, a stairwell near the back door leads to the basement, which has glass-block doors. The basement has been finished with panel walls, a drop-ceiling and painted concrete floor. The space has been divided into a family room and an exercise area. A door opens into a laundry room with wash tub.

There is a full bathroom with a step-in shower. A walk-in storage room is also available.

Back on the main level, a hallway leads to two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Both bedrooms mirror each other in size. The bathroom features a tub/shower with subway-tile surround, an oversize pedestal sink, triple-mirror medicine cabinet and ceramic-tile floor and wall accents.

A hidden staircase leads to the second floor, which has been finished into a third bedroom. The staircase has a hidden storage nook on one side and opens to the landing hallway to the bedroom, which has a walk-in closet. Windows at the front and rear of the room are equipped with window air conditioning units.

OAKWOOD Price: $219,900

Open House: Sept. 12, 2-4 p.m.

Directions: West on Patterson Road to south on Acorn Drive

Highlights: About 1,180 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, hardwood floors, fireplace, second-floor bedroom, full basement, glass-block windows, covered front porch, paver-brick patio, gravel patio, wooden privacy fenced yard, 1-car detached garage, paved driveway

For More Information

Toni Donato Shade

Sibcy Cline Realtors

(937) 416-9755

www.tdshade.agents.sibcycline.com