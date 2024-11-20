Coffee bar creation: Ideas for creating one in your home

The must-haves

The first step to take when creating a coffee bar is determining what your must-have items are and then go from there. Many people will want to include mugs, a coffeemaker, coffee packets or k-cups, non-refrigerated creamer, sugar, etc.

Other more boujee coffee stations might also consist of cinnamon sticks or a coffee grinder or a sink or pot filler. You also want to determine if you want to have your station be a focal point for the room, meaning you highlight your coffee station or instead want to hide it away out of sight.

Repurpose old furniture

Perhaps the easiest way to create a coffee station is to repurpose old furniture . You can easily transform an old sideboard, or a vintage leaf table, a rolling cart, or even an old dresser, buffet, or hutch into a beautiful coffee station. You can either thrift this piece of furniture or use a hand-me-down that could use a fresh coat of paint and a new purpose.

Furniture with drawers can offer an ideal spot to store items you would rather not have set out, but even those that don’t have drawers or cabinets can be used if you add a pretty curtain to block what you don’t want to be seen.

Embrace your mugs

Your coffee mugs can be part of the decor when creating a coffee station. Don’t feel like they have been tucked away in a cabinet. Instead, use them to highlight your personality and your passion by hanging or displaying them in a prominent spot.

Either install open shelving to display your mugs or hang them in some way. The point is not to hide them away.

Theme for seasons

Another fun way to create a coffee bar is by decorating it for the season. The decor you display on your station can change based on the holidays — consider adding cookies for Christmas or themed coffee jars or containers.