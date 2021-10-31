dayton-daily-news logo
X

Condominium home includes finished level

The 2-bedroom condominium with about 1,840 sq. ft. of living space has a lower level that has a large recreation room and a full bathroom. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER
Caption
The 2-bedroom condominium with about 1,840 sq. ft. of living space has a lower level that has a large recreation room and a full bathroom. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Homes Plus
By Kathy Tyler, Contributing Writer
38 minutes ago
2-bedroom unit has garage, private deck

FEATURE HOME:

1175 STEPHENSON DRIVE, UNIT D, TROY

One of a five-unit condominium building, this home has a finished lower level that allows for multiple uses.

Listed for $154,900 by Galbreath Realtors, the brick-and-frame unit at 1175 Stephenson Drive has about 1,840 square feet of living space, including the lower level. Formal front entry is off a concrete walkway from the neighborhood sidewalk while there is extra off-street parking at the rear, where the one-car garage is accessible.

The home has central air conditioning and a gas, forced-air furnace. The water heater is about 4 years old, and a breaker box was installed in 2015, including updated wiring.

Triple-panel patio doors fill the combined area with natural light and offer a view of the private rear deck. A wooden privacy fence surrounds the wooden deck, creating the courtyard setting. A gate opens into an alley garden area where gardens flank a walkway to the rear parking area. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER
Caption
Triple-panel patio doors fill the combined area with natural light and offer a view of the private rear deck. A wooden privacy fence surrounds the wooden deck, creating the courtyard setting. A gate opens into an alley garden area where gardens flank a walkway to the rear parking area. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

The front door opens into a foyer area with an open staircase to the right and access to the step-saver kitchen to the left. The kitchen has three walls of cabinetry and countertops with a double corner sink. Appliances include a range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. A front-facing window allows for natural light and additional lighting is tucked within the tray ceiling. A pass-through window is above the countertop and opens the kitchen view to the adjoining dining and living rooms.

Wood-laminate flooring fills both the dining room and living rooms as the two rooms are separated by a single step. The dining area has an updated ceiling light fixture. The living room has a corner, gas fireplace. The stone fireplace can be enjoyed from all the rooms within the main level and has a raised stone hearth and a wood-beam mantel.

Triple-panel patio doors fill the combined area with natural light and offer a view of the private rear deck. A wooden privacy fence surrounds the wooden deck, creating the courtyard setting.

A gate opens into an alley garden area where gardens flank a walkway to the rear parking area. A one-car, detached garage is accessible through a rear service door from the deck, and a storage nook is built into one side of the garage, allowing for garden supply or trash container storage.

Off the living room is a half bathroom with a pedestal sink and a door that opens to the stairwell to the lower level.

At the bottom of the stairwell, the room opens into a multipurpose room that could easily become a family room, recreation room or a possible guest area. There is a window. Off this room is a walk-in closet with pet door, the mechanical closet and a renovated full bathroom.

The bath has a walk-in shower with ceramic-tile surround, a pedestal sink and ceramic-tile flooring.

Two bedrooms and a full bathroom are on the second level. The main bedroom suite is at the back of the house and has a picture window, a skylight and a private dressing area with a walk-in closet and an oversized vanity with single-sink and make-up desk. The dressing area passes through to the full bathroom which has a tub/shower, single-sink vanity, skylight, and hallway access.

A second bedroom is at the front of the house and has a large sliding-door closet. Behind bi-fold closet doors just outside the main bedroom is the laundry area with shelves.

TROY Price: $154,900

Open house: Oct. 31, 2-4 p.m.

Directions: North Market Street to east on Stoneyridge, north on Stephenson Drive

Highlights: About 1,840 sq. ft., 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, gas fireplace, sunken living room, dining room, upstairs laundry, skylights, finished basement, recreation room, 1-car detached garage, private rear deck, homeowners association

For More Information

Mary Couser

Galbreath Realtors

(937) 216-0922

www.marycouser.com

A detached, 1-car garage is accessible through a rear service door from the deck. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER
Caption
A detached, 1-car garage is accessible through a rear service door from the deck. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

In Other News
1
2-level living
2
2-bedroom condo includes attached garage
3
Light-filled ranch
4
Full, finished lower level adds space to ranch
5
Kitchen, flooring among 2-story’s various updates

About the Author

Kathy Tyler
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top