Construction consultant offers tips for hiring a contractor

John Lack is construction consultant with Acuity Insurance, who has nearly 40 years’ experience in construction. Lack is a contractor by trade and has built four custom homes and owned a general contracting company.

“Take the time and do your research. Have a good idea of what you want before meeting the contractor,” he said. “Be prepared for your meeting. Have a plan for the work you want done.”

Lack notes that while the homeowner is trying to decide if a contractor is professional, the contractor is weighing how serious the homeowner is about the project.

“This may impact how much work they put into their bid,” Lack said. “Be prepared with questions you need answered, as well as details about the project including things like floor plans, details, and inspiration photos.”

Homeowners can research contractors through references, a quick Google search or the Better Business Bureau. It is also best to get more than one estimate for a project.

Unwanted surprises can popup anytime in a construction or renovation project. It is wise to keep some money in reserve for unexpected expenses.

“Unfortunately, extras on renovations projects can add up more than new construction because you are dealing with possible unforeseen issues in an existing home,” Lack said. “Create a budget and do the best to stick with it. Make sure that the proposal states that all extras must be approve in writing by the owner before proceeding with the work. Having a breakdown of the contractor’s total price can give you an idea of what areas cost the most and possible cuts.”

Lack recognizes that most issues with contractors and homeowners stem from poor communication.

“Do not be pressured into making quick decisions,” Lack said. “It is wise to involve people in your decision making. Make sure the details in that contract are sufficient for both the contractor and your needs. It’s important to understand the process so you can ask questions along the way.”

For more information, visit https://www.acuity.com/the-focus/home/hiring-a-contractor.

MORE TIPS FROM JOHN LACK

What are the right questions to ask a contractor?

When can you begin work?

How long will the job take?

Can you describe the process and how it will affect our living space?

Will you perform all the work? Do you use subcontractors?

Are you insured and licensed?

Who will handle the permits?

When can I expect an estimate?

Can you provide three references?

What are some warning signs to look for when meeting with a contractor?