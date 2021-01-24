X

Contemporary home enjoys lake views from all levels

The home with about 3,430 sq. ft. of living space sits well off the cul-de-sac, and property placement allows for views of Tara Lake from nearly every room. Recent renovations have been made to the kitchen and bathrooms in 2020. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER
Homes Plus | 1 hour ago
By Kathy Tyler, Contributing Writer
Kitchen, bath were renovated in 2020

FEATURE HOME:

304 BELLE WATLIN COURT, BEAVERCREEK

Walls of windows allow for lakeside views from all levels of this contemporary home nestled within the Tara Lake neighborhood of Beavercreek.

Listed for $429,000 by Irongate Inc. Realtors, the cedar-sided house at 304 Belle Watlin Court has about 3,430 square feet of living space. The house sits well off the cul-de-sac, and property placement allows for views of Tara Lake from nearly every room.

Recent renovations have been made to the kitchen and bathrooms in 2020. A new roof, gutters, and guards were installed in 2009.

Formal entry opens into a foyer with ceramic-tile flooring that wraps around into a hallway that leads to the bedroom wing. A vaulted ceiling gives the foyer a two-story openness. A staircase to the left wraps up to a second-floor loft that is currently set up as a fourth bedroom, guest suite.

The loft has spindles that accent the cutouts over the lower-level family room and dining room. A single door opens off the loft to an outdoor balcony deck with lake views. Another door from the loft opens into a full bathroom with a walk-in shower, elevated single-sink vanity and ceramic-tile flooring.

Back on the main level, a step down from the foyer leads to a combination living and dining room space. Vaulted ceilings give the room a more spacious feel while tall windows provide panoramic views of the lake. A stone wall with artwork nook accents the dining area where sliding patio doors open to a four-season sun room.

The sun room has tall windows that view into the living room and family room. A vaulted ceiling has four square skylights. A single door opens to the rear deck and open back yard. The sunroom has stone- and wood-accented walls and a ceramic-tile floor. A water source and drain offer a greenhouse or garden room option.

Accessible through double doors from both the dining room and the hallway, the updated kitchen has a breakfast room nook and flows into the family or hearth room. The kitchen has gray and white cabinetry with granite countertops. A double sink is below a window and subway tile accents the wall space. Light fixtures hang above the island that has breakfast bar seating for two or three. There is a pantry closet.

Off the kitchen is a laundry room with entry to a side patio. There is a half bathroom with updated granite counter vanity. Access to the two-car garage is also off the laundry room.

The family room has a stone fireplace with an arched opening and raised stone hearth. Double sliding patio doors open to the rear deck and offer lake views. A vaulted ceiling peaks above the upstairs loft. Wood-laminate flooring fills the family room and adjoining kitchen and breakfast room.

Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located down the hallway. The main bedroom has lake views and a private bathroom with tub/shower and single-sink vanity with granite countertop.

An open staircase leads to an unfinished basement. The basement has glass-block windows and an above-ground window. The house mechanical systems are tucked out of the way to allow for possible usable living space.

BEAVERCREEK

Price: $429,000

Highlights: About 3,430 sq. ft., 3-4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, volume ceilings, skylights, updated kitchen 2020, fireplace, four-season room, hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, loft, basement, balcony deck, rear deck, 2-car garage, lake views, cul-de-sac, homeowners association

For more information:

Susan Phillips

Irongate Inc. Realtors

(937) 286-1537

