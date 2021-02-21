Downtown Dayton condo includes garage, roof patio

Off the street-side sidewalk, steps lead up to the formal front entry. Inside, the first floor has wood flooring and hardwood steps the lead up to the main social areas. Pocket doors of the hallway open into a flexible living space as the room could be a bedroom or a home office or gym. The room has a closet and access to a full bathroom. The bath has a corner shower with ceramic-tile surround, porcelain floor and solid-surface sink and counter.

The hallway leads to the back of the building where interior access to the two-car garage is located. There is a walk-in storage closet and utility closet.

A combined living room, dining room and kitchen area is on the second floor. Exposed floor-joist ceiling is accented by canister lights. The living room is pre-wired for wall-mount media and sound system.

The kitchen has dark cabinetry with under cabinet lighting and granite countertops that wrap around stainless-steel appliances, including a range, dishwasher and microwave. An island has a double-sink and breakfast bar seating for four. There is a step-in pantry closet and access to a half bathroom with pedestal sink.

Patio doors open from the kitchen to a composite balcony deck that covers the garage bay-doors below.

Continuing to the third level, wood steps convert to plush carpet-covered steps as the carpeting continues into the third-floor hallway and bedrooms. The main bedroom is at the back of the unit and has east-facing windows and a tray ceiling with paddle fan and speakers. The private bathroom has a double-sink vanity with wave sinks, porcelain floor, a walk-in ceramic-tile shower with rainfall showerhead and glass doors and a walk-in closet.

The second bedroom has a west facing window, a walk-in closet and private access to the guest bath, which is also accessible from the hallway. The bath features a corner shower and a single-sink vanity.

The stairwell ends inside a breezeway to the roof-level patio. The door opens off the breezeway out to the patio which has a wood plank floor and east, west and north views of the Dayton skyline.

The patio has rough-ins for an outdoor kitchen with water, gas-lines and electric service. There is a built-in enclosed storage closet and wrought-iron railing and a wood wall adds privacy and protection.

DAYTON

Price: $489,975

Directions: Located between Third and Fourth Streets along Patterson Boulevard, one block south of the library

Highlights: About 1,840 sq. ft., 2-3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, exposed floor joists, granite countertops, stainless appliances, pantry closet, media sound system, custom blinds, rooftop patio with kitchen rough-in, storage unit, 2-car garage, 12-year tax abatement add to value, homeowners association

For more information:

Jeffrey Roberts

RE/MAX Alliance Realty

(937) 559-6661

www.justonejeff.com