Extra space below

French doors open off the foyer into a secluded living room with large front-facing windows. Open to the foyer is the formal dining room with dentil crown molding, a chandelier and picture window. The foyer hallway wraps round, ending with the open kitchen and breakfast room.

White cabinets and light countertops fill the kitchen, offering plenty of work space. An island has a gas range and seating for up to four. A window is above the double sink, and double doors open to a pantry closet. A coffee station has extra storage and open shelves above.

The bay breakfast room has tall windows that flank a glass door, which opens out to a wooden deck.

Wood-capped partial walls have pillar accents that frame the entry into the family room. A picture window with transoms and two tall windows that flank the fireplace fill the room with natural light. The gas fireplace has a wood mantel and marble surround with hearth.

Off the kitchen, a hallway leads to a half bathroom with a pedestal sink, a laundry room with wash tub and cabinetry and ends at a back door that opens to the paver-brick patio and back yard. There is also interior access to a side-entry, two-car garage.

A door from the foyer area opens to the stairwell to the finished lower level. The staircase ends within a combination recreation room and media room. Two large daylight windows are surrounded by built-in bookcases. Textured wood flooring fills the room.

A bonus room is tucked off the stairwell and has neutral carpeting. A daylight window has an oversized shelf sill and a walk-in closet. The room is set up as an office but could be used as a fifth bedroom. A half bathroom with a single-sink vanity is nearby.

Unfinished space offers an abundance of storage and crawlspace access. The mechanical systems have been updated with the hot water tank installed in 2020 and the heating and cooling systems less than three years old.

Four bedrooms, each having access to a full bathroom, are located upstairs. The main bedroom suite is accessible from the catwalk hallway and has a tray ceiling. The bathroom features a long double-sink vanity and a corner walk-in closet. An oval garden tub is tucked into another corner with ceramic-tile accents and is below a glass-block window. A walk-in shower is next to the tub nook, and the bathroom has ceramic-tile flooring.

Two bedrooms share a divided Jack-and-Jill bathroom. Both bedrooms have ceiling paddle fans and walk-in closets. The bath has a double sink vanity and a pocket door that opens into the wash room with a tub/shower.

The fourth bedroom is at the back of the house and has a private bathroom, with a single-sink vanity and a tub/shower.

CLEARCREEK TWP.

Price: $434,900

Directions: Social Row Road to south on Sheehan Road, turn left on Crown Point Drive

Highlights: About 3,360 square feet, 4-5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 half baths, bay breakfast room, hardwood flooring, gas fireplace, finished lower level, daylight windows, update HVAC, hot water tank 2020, 2-car garage, rear deck, paver-brick patio, homeowners association

For more information:

Tami Holmes

HER Realtors

(937) 506-8360

www.tami-holmes.com