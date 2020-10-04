Family room adds space in 2-story’s basement

Formal entry opens into a foyer with arched walkways to the formal areas and refinished hardwood flooring that flows into the dining room and living room. The dining room has two built-in china hutches with seashell alcoves. Dentil crown molding complements the wainscoting within the foyer.

To the left, the living room has the same dentil crown molding, and shutters cover large windows. A fireplace has marble and wood mantel surround.

An eat-in kitchen has been updated with white cabinetry that includes a buffet with glass-panel hanging cabinets. Soap-tone countertops complement the white cabinets. An extended farm sink is below three windows, and stainless-steel appliances include a gas range and dishwasher.

A door opens to the side-entry driveway and another opens into the two-car garage. There are two large pantry closets just off the kitchen. The hardwood floor has a soft stained design that fills the kitchen and continues down the hallway.

Off the living room is a possible first-floor bedroom with a built-in desk nook and pocket-door access to a full bathroom. The bath has an elevated vanity and walk-in shower and passes through to the back hallway, which ends at a backdoor to the backyard patio.

Upstairs, three bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located. The main bedroom has dormer window nooks with built-in window-seat storage. The bedroom has three closets and private access to a full, updated bathroom. The bath has an elevated double-sink vanity below two skylights and a walk-in ceramic-tile shower.

Hardwood flooring fills all three bedrooms and the upstairs hallway. There is built-in linen cabinet and drawers next to a dormer window nook and a linen closet. The other two bedrooms have large closets and dormer window nooks. A full bathroom has some of the original tile accents on the walls and floor. The walk-in shower has a glass door, and there is a pedestal sink and make-up desk built into the window nook.

Half the basement has been finished into a family room with wood beam accented ceiling, a brick decorative fireplace and paneled accented walls. The other half has the laundry area with wash tub and laundry chute, a storage closet under the staircase, and room for storage as well as the home mechanical systems. The basement has glass-block windows.

OAKWOOD

Price: $450,000

Directions: Far Hills to west on Monteray Road

Highlights: About 2,325 sq. ft., 3-4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, first-floor bedroom, 2 fireplaces, updated kitchen, built-in cabinetry, refinished hardwood floors, finished basement, glass-block windows, replacement windows, skylights, updated roof, HVAC 2017, heat-pump 2020, 2-car garage, paver-brick patio

For more information:

Kamela Kordik

Kamela and Company Realty

(937) 299-0888

www.kamela.com

The 2-story home with 3 or 4 bedrooms has about 2,325 sq. ft. of living space plus a finished family room within the basement. Paver-bricks create walkways that flow into the driveway. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Paver-brick walkways and driveway lead around the house to the back yard to a paver-brick patio. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

In back, ther are outdoor outlets and wiring to the center of the patio for a possible fountain. Accent walls have lanterns with LED lights. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER