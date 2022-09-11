Fine details

COVER HOME:
184 WYNSTONE COURT, BEAVERCREEK TWP.
A textured exterior with stone-and-brick enhancements lead to finer details inside this brick home, including rounded corners, double-crown molding and oversized baseboard and trim. The finer details expand into larger ones, such as volume ceilings and built-ins within the open floor plan.
Listed for $535,000 by Coldwell Banker Heritage, the three-bedroom home at 184 Wynstone Court has about 4,180 square feet of living space. The house is tucked within a cul-de-sac section near the Country Club of the North with a circular roadway offering extra guest parking.
A paver-brick driveway leads to the arched entry and covered front door. Tree-lined privacy hills seclude the courtyard patio and back yard.
The story-and-a-half home has a fresh look with white woodwork, light cabinets and custom features. One enters through leaded-glass doors to the two-story foyer, which has 24-inch tile flooring that flows through the kitchen, breakfast area and the hallway to the main bedroom suite.
Keystone arched walkways accent the foyer, and wrought-iron spindles enhance the balcony hallway and open stairwell to the lower level.
To the left, a transom window accents the opening into the formal dining room, which has crown molding and a furniture nook.
The main social areas are open to each other, separated by flooring and ceiling treatment. The kitchen has light wood cabinetry with copper-tone mosaic backsplash. A two-level island has breakfast bar seating, workspace and storage.
Granite countertops provide space for a coffee station. Stainless-steel appliances include a gas stove, wall oven, convection microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. A double sink is below a window that looks over the tree-lined courtyard patio. A double-door pantry is tucked into a corner, and French doors with a transom open to the paver-brick patio with brick wall surround, including wrought-iron gates.
A coffered 16-foot ceiling opens the great room, which has three tall windows with box windows above. Built-in cabinetry and bookcases surround a gas fireplace. The fireplace has ceramic surround and a double mantel with media outlets.
Tucked off the great room, the semi-open staircase leads to a loft family room. The room has a picture window, ceiling fan and accented by the wrought-iron spindle railing, which extends across the catwalk over the foyer toward two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The hallway ends at a bedroom with a cathedral ceiling and dormer window nooks. The bedroom has a walk-in closet and a private bathroom with a single-sink vanity and a tub/shower. The other bedroom has a walk-in closet and the full bath has a tub/shower and single-sink vanity.
Back on the main level, the hallway from the foyer leads to the spacious main bedroom suite with a tray ceiling, double crown molding and views of the rear courtyard. The bath features a soaking tub with mosaic-tile accents, an elevated double-sink vanity, a walk-in shower with dual shower heads and a walk-in closet with built-in organizers.
Off the hallway, which has an artwork nook, the laundry room has a wash sink, wall cabinets and folding counter. There is access to a half bathroom and interior entrance to the two-car garage with treated flooring.
The open stairwell from the foyer leads into the finished lower level, which includes an open floor plan with space for a media area, game space and wine-tasting station. A stone, gas fireplace is tucked into one corner, and a full-wall screen is built-in for the projection system.
On the opposite end a wet bar area has the matching stone backsplash above granite countertops. Cabinetry includes glass and bottle racks and wrap around a refrigerator nook. A full bathroom features a walk-in shower and single-sink vanity.
Double doors open to two unfinished areas. The larger area houses the mechanical systems while the other offers options for expansion.
BEAVERCREEK TWP.
Price: $535,000
Directions: Indian Ripple Road to Shepherd Road to right on Wynstone Court
Highlights: About 4,180 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath, 2 gas fireplaces, ceramic-tile floors, volume ceilings, built-ins, first-floor main bedroom, loft family room, finished lower level, media room, wet bar, courtyard paver-brick patio, 2-car garage, generator, paver-brick driveway, lawn sprinkler, additional lot option, homeowners association, golf course community
