dayton-daily-news logo
X

Fine details

The 3-bedroom, brick home has about 4,180 sq. ft. of living space. The house is tucked within a cul-de-sac section near the Country Club of the North with a circular roadway offering extra guest parking. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Combined ShapeCaption
The 3-bedroom, brick home has about 4,180 sq. ft. of living space. The house is tucked within a cul-de-sac section near the Country Club of the North with a circular roadway offering extra guest parking. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Homes Plus
By Kathy Tyler, Contributing Writer
44 minutes ago
Brick home with loft space includes lower-level media area, wet bar

COVER HOME:

184 WYNSTONE COURT, BEAVERCREEK TWP.

A textured exterior with stone-and-brick enhancements lead to finer details inside this brick home, including rounded corners, double-crown molding and oversized baseboard and trim. The finer details expand into larger ones, such as volume ceilings and built-ins within the open floor plan.

Listed for $535,000 by Coldwell Banker Heritage, the three-bedroom home at 184 Wynstone Court has about 4,180 square feet of living space. The house is tucked within a cul-de-sac section near the Country Club of the North with a circular roadway offering extra guest parking.

A paver-brick driveway leads to the arched entry and covered front door. Tree-lined privacy hills seclude the courtyard patio and back yard.

The story-and-a-half home has a fresh look with white woodwork, light cabinets and custom features. One enters through leaded-glass doors to the two-story foyer, which has 24-inch tile flooring that flows through the kitchen, breakfast area and the hallway to the main bedroom suite.

Combined ShapeCaption
French doors with a transom open to the paver-brick patio with brick wall surround, including wrought-iron gates. Tree-lined privacy hills seclude the courtyard patio and back yard. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

French doors with a transom open to the paver-brick patio with brick wall surround, including wrought-iron gates. Tree-lined privacy hills seclude the courtyard patio and back yard. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Combined ShapeCaption
French doors with a transom open to the paver-brick patio with brick wall surround, including wrought-iron gates. Tree-lined privacy hills seclude the courtyard patio and back yard. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Keystone arched walkways accent the foyer, and wrought-iron spindles enhance the balcony hallway and open stairwell to the lower level.

To the left, a transom window accents the opening into the formal dining room, which has crown molding and a furniture nook.

The main social areas are open to each other, separated by flooring and ceiling treatment. The kitchen has light wood cabinetry with copper-tone mosaic backsplash. A two-level island has breakfast bar seating, workspace and storage.

Granite countertops provide space for a coffee station. Stainless-steel appliances include a gas stove, wall oven, convection microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. A double sink is below a window that looks over the tree-lined courtyard patio. A double-door pantry is tucked into a corner, and French doors with a transom open to the paver-brick patio with brick wall surround, including wrought-iron gates.

Combined ShapeCaption
A coffered 16-foot ceiling opens the great room, which has 3 tall windows with box windows above. Built-in cabinetry and bookcases surround a gas fireplace. The fireplace has ceramic surround and a double mantel with media outlets. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

A coffered 16-foot ceiling opens the great room, which has 3 tall windows with box windows above. Built-in cabinetry and bookcases surround a gas fireplace. The fireplace has ceramic surround and a double mantel with media outlets. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Combined ShapeCaption
A coffered 16-foot ceiling opens the great room, which has 3 tall windows with box windows above. Built-in cabinetry and bookcases surround a gas fireplace. The fireplace has ceramic surround and a double mantel with media outlets. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

A coffered 16-foot ceiling opens the great room, which has three tall windows with box windows above. Built-in cabinetry and bookcases surround a gas fireplace. The fireplace has ceramic surround and a double mantel with media outlets.

Tucked off the great room, the semi-open staircase leads to a loft family room. The room has a picture window, ceiling fan and accented by the wrought-iron spindle railing, which extends across the catwalk over the foyer toward two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The hallway ends at a bedroom with a cathedral ceiling and dormer window nooks. The bedroom has a walk-in closet and a private bathroom with a single-sink vanity and a tub/shower. The other bedroom has a walk-in closet and the full bath has a tub/shower and single-sink vanity.

Back on the main level, the hallway from the foyer leads to the spacious main bedroom suite with a tray ceiling, double crown molding and views of the rear courtyard. The bath features a soaking tub with mosaic-tile accents, an elevated double-sink vanity, a walk-in shower with dual shower heads and a walk-in closet with built-in organizers.

Off the hallway, which has an artwork nook, the laundry room has a wash sink, wall cabinets and folding counter. There is access to a half bathroom and interior entrance to the two-car garage with treated flooring.

Combined ShapeCaption
The kitchen has light wood cabinetry with copper-tone mosaic backsplash. A two-level island has breakfast bar seating, work space and storage. Granite countertops provide space for a coffee station. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

The kitchen has light wood cabinetry with copper-tone mosaic backsplash. A two-level island has breakfast bar seating, work space and storage. Granite countertops provide space for a coffee station. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Combined ShapeCaption
The kitchen has light wood cabinetry with copper-tone mosaic backsplash. A two-level island has breakfast bar seating, work space and storage. Granite countertops provide space for a coffee station. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

The open stairwell from the foyer leads into the finished lower level, which includes an open floor plan with space for a media area, game space and wine-tasting station. A stone, gas fireplace is tucked into one corner, and a full-wall screen is built-in for the projection system.

On the opposite end a wet bar area has the matching stone backsplash above granite countertops. Cabinetry includes glass and bottle racks and wrap around a refrigerator nook. A full bathroom features a walk-in shower and single-sink vanity.

Double doors open to two unfinished areas. The larger area houses the mechanical systems while the other offers options for expansion.

Combined ShapeCaption
The finished lower level includes an open floor plan with space for a media, gaming and wine-tasting. A stone, gas fireplace is tucked into one corner and a full-wall screen built in for the projection system. On the opposite end, a wet bar area has the matching stone backsplash above granite countertops. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

The finished lower level includes an open floor plan with space for a media, gaming and wine-tasting. A stone, gas fireplace is tucked into one corner and a full-wall screen built in for the projection system. On the opposite end, a wet bar area has the matching stone backsplash above granite countertops. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Combined ShapeCaption
The finished lower level includes an open floor plan with space for a media, gaming and wine-tasting. A stone, gas fireplace is tucked into one corner and a full-wall screen built in for the projection system. On the opposite end, a wet bar area has the matching stone backsplash above granite countertops. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

BEAVERCREEK TWP.

Price: $535,000

Directions: Indian Ripple Road to Shepherd Road to right on Wynstone Court

Highlights: About 4,180 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath, 2 gas fireplaces, ceramic-tile floors, volume ceilings, built-ins, first-floor main bedroom, loft family room, finished lower level, media room, wet bar, courtyard paver-brick patio, 2-car garage, generator, paver-brick driveway, lawn sprinkler, additional lot option, homeowners association, golf course community

For more information

David Campbell

Coldwell Banker Heritage

(937) 266-7064

www.DavidSellsDayton.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Tucked off the great room, the semi-open staircase leads to a loft family room. The room has a picture window, ceiling fan and accented by the wrought-iron spindle railing, which extends across the catwalk over the foyer toward 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Tucked off the great room, the semi-open staircase leads to a loft family room. The room has a picture window, ceiling fan and accented by the wrought-iron spindle railing, which extends across the catwalk over the foyer toward 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Combined ShapeCaption
Tucked off the great room, the semi-open staircase leads to a loft family room. The room has a picture window, ceiling fan and accented by the wrought-iron spindle railing, which extends across the catwalk over the foyer toward 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

In Other News
1
2-story’s finished basement offers rec, media rooms
2
Ranch with full basement has open floor plan
3
56-acre property includes brick home, outbuildings
4
Former dairy farm
5
Restored woodwork enhances brick 2-story

About the Author

Kathy Tyler
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top