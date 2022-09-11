Fine details

The story-and-a-half home has a fresh look with white woodwork, light cabinets and custom features. One enters through leaded-glass doors to the two-story foyer, which has 24-inch tile flooring that flows through the kitchen, breakfast area and the hallway to the main bedroom suite.

Combined Shape Caption French doors with a transom open to the paver-brick patio with brick wall surround, including wrought-iron gates. Tree-lined privacy hills seclude the courtyard patio and back yard. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER Combined Shape Caption French doors with a transom open to the paver-brick patio with brick wall surround, including wrought-iron gates. Tree-lined privacy hills seclude the courtyard patio and back yard. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Keystone arched walkways accent the foyer, and wrought-iron spindles enhance the balcony hallway and open stairwell to the lower level.

To the left, a transom window accents the opening into the formal dining room, which has crown molding and a furniture nook.

The main social areas are open to each other, separated by flooring and ceiling treatment. The kitchen has light wood cabinetry with copper-tone mosaic backsplash. A two-level island has breakfast bar seating, workspace and storage.

Granite countertops provide space for a coffee station. Stainless-steel appliances include a gas stove, wall oven, convection microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. A double sink is below a window that looks over the tree-lined courtyard patio. A double-door pantry is tucked into a corner, and French doors with a transom open to the paver-brick patio with brick wall surround, including wrought-iron gates.

Combined Shape Caption A coffered 16-foot ceiling opens the great room, which has 3 tall windows with box windows above. Built-in cabinetry and bookcases surround a gas fireplace. The fireplace has ceramic surround and a double mantel with media outlets. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER Combined Shape Caption A coffered 16-foot ceiling opens the great room, which has 3 tall windows with box windows above. Built-in cabinetry and bookcases surround a gas fireplace. The fireplace has ceramic surround and a double mantel with media outlets. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

A coffered 16-foot ceiling opens the great room, which has three tall windows with box windows above. Built-in cabinetry and bookcases surround a gas fireplace. The fireplace has ceramic surround and a double mantel with media outlets.

Tucked off the great room, the semi-open staircase leads to a loft family room. The room has a picture window, ceiling fan and accented by the wrought-iron spindle railing, which extends across the catwalk over the foyer toward two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The hallway ends at a bedroom with a cathedral ceiling and dormer window nooks. The bedroom has a walk-in closet and a private bathroom with a single-sink vanity and a tub/shower. The other bedroom has a walk-in closet and the full bath has a tub/shower and single-sink vanity.

Back on the main level, the hallway from the foyer leads to the spacious main bedroom suite with a tray ceiling, double crown molding and views of the rear courtyard. The bath features a soaking tub with mosaic-tile accents, an elevated double-sink vanity, a walk-in shower with dual shower heads and a walk-in closet with built-in organizers.

Off the hallway, which has an artwork nook, the laundry room has a wash sink, wall cabinets and folding counter. There is access to a half bathroom and interior entrance to the two-car garage with treated flooring.

Combined Shape Caption The kitchen has light wood cabinetry with copper-tone mosaic backsplash. A two-level island has breakfast bar seating, work space and storage. Granite countertops provide space for a coffee station. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER Combined Shape Caption The kitchen has light wood cabinetry with copper-tone mosaic backsplash. A two-level island has breakfast bar seating, work space and storage. Granite countertops provide space for a coffee station. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

The open stairwell from the foyer leads into the finished lower level, which includes an open floor plan with space for a media area, game space and wine-tasting station. A stone, gas fireplace is tucked into one corner, and a full-wall screen is built-in for the projection system.

On the opposite end a wet bar area has the matching stone backsplash above granite countertops. Cabinetry includes glass and bottle racks and wrap around a refrigerator nook. A full bathroom features a walk-in shower and single-sink vanity.

Double doors open to two unfinished areas. The larger area houses the mechanical systems while the other offers options for expansion.

Combined Shape Caption The finished lower level includes an open floor plan with space for a media, gaming and wine-tasting. A stone, gas fireplace is tucked into one corner and a full-wall screen built in for the projection system. On the opposite end, a wet bar area has the matching stone backsplash above granite countertops. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER Combined Shape Caption The finished lower level includes an open floor plan with space for a media, gaming and wine-tasting. A stone, gas fireplace is tucked into one corner and a full-wall screen built in for the projection system. On the opposite end, a wet bar area has the matching stone backsplash above granite countertops. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

BEAVERCREEK TWP.

Price: $535,000

Directions: Indian Ripple Road to Shepherd Road to right on Wynstone Court

Highlights: About 4,180 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath, 2 gas fireplaces, ceramic-tile floors, volume ceilings, built-ins, first-floor main bedroom, loft family room, finished lower level, media room, wet bar, courtyard paver-brick patio, 2-car garage, generator, paver-brick driveway, lawn sprinkler, additional lot option, homeowners association, golf course community

For more information

David Campbell

Coldwell Banker Heritage

(937) 266-7064

www.DavidSellsDayton.com