Finished basement, 4-season room add space to 2-story

Formal entry opens into a two-story foyer with hardwood flooring, a brass chandelier and an open staircase that has engraved wood accents beneath the spindled railing. Keystone arched walk ways lead from the foyer into the formal living room on one side and the formal dining room off the other.

Both rooms have double door access to the back of the home – the living room to the family room and the dining room to the hallway and kitchen.

Wood beams stretch across the family room ceiling and a brick, wood-burning fireplace has a raised hearth. Windows flank the fireplace and have built-in cabinetry below them. Triple windows and a large patio door look out into the back yard. The patio doors open to a concrete patio. A pass through provides access into the kitchen.

Patio doors off the family room lead to the concrete patio and spacious back yard that has a mature tree-line dividing it from the nearby park. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Ceramic-tile flooring fills the kitchen and bay-like breakfast room. The kitchen has updated light countertops on top of dark wood cabinets. An island has seating for four and additional storage plus there are two double-door pantries. A planning desk is separate from the main countertops and cabinetry. Appliances include two ovens, a dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Off the kitchen is a hallway that leads to a half bath, a laundry room with sink and folding counter and access to the three-car garage.

Off the breakfast room is a sun room with ceramic-tile flooring, ceiling paddle fan and access to the rear patio.

A recreation room is the largest finished space within the basement. Double doors open off the recreation room into an office setting, which has a second access just off the staircase landing. There is a full bathroom with a tub/shower and single-sink vanity. A bonus room, which could be a bedroom, has a walk-in closet and private access to the bath. There is an unfinished room with plenty of storage and houses the mechanical systems.

Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms are upstairs. The main bedroom suite has a cove ceiling and double-door entry into the private bath. There is a walk-in closet, a separate room with a walk-in shower and toilet and a space with a double-sink vanity and whirlpool tub below a picture window.

The other three bedrooms have double-door closets, and the divided guest bath features a tub/shower and double-sink vanity.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Price: $531,900

Directions: Yankee Street South to east on Social Row Road, left on Falls Creek Lane

Home highlights: About 4,540 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, wood-burning fireplace, updated kitchen, sun room, finished basement, irrigation system, 0.8-acre lot, 3-car garage

For more details:

Dale Berry

Irongate Inc. Realtors

(937) 477-6871