Finished lower level offers family room, game room, full bath

A paver-brick driveway leads up to the two-car garage, and a matching walkway leads to the covered front porch.

The front door opens into an entry pad of hardwood flooring. The entry opens into the spacious social area that combines the dining room, great room and breakfast room. Front and rear facing windows give the space plenty of natural light, and sliding patio doors open from the breakfast room to a two-level, wooden deck with gated railing and access to the back yard that has no rear neighbors.

Tucked off the breakfast room is the kitchen with oak cabinetry and solid-surface countertops. A peninsula counter has a double sink and breakfast bar seating for up to four. Appliances include a range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. There is a pantry closet, and a door opens off the kitchen into a laundry room that has a wash tub and access to the garage. The washer and dryer are included with the sale of the house.

Tucked off the foyer is the bedroom wing. The main bedroom is at the back of the home and has a walk-in closet, a double sliding-door closet and a private bathroom. The bath features a soaking tub with ceramic-tile surround, a walk-in shower with glass doors and a double-sink vanity. Two more bedrooms and a full bath are off a short hallway near the front foyer.

A staircase from the foyer leads to the finished lower level. The stairwell has oak spindle accents near the landing, which ends within the family room. A gas fireplace with oak mantel and surround is tucked into a corner. Sliding patio doors open to a concrete side-patio, which is accessible from the front yard by landscape stairs. The family room has a daylight window and opens into an adjoining game room or recreation room with storage nook under the steps.

A third full bathroom is off the game room and features a walk-in shower and single-sink vanity. Another door opens from the game room into an unfinished room, which has a sliding-door closet. This room could be finished into an office, hobby room or extra bedroom.

Just about half of the basement is unfinished, allowing for storage and houses the mechanical systems. The unfinished space has window wells, concrete flooring, extra electrical service and insulated walls.

BEAVERCREEK

Price: $339,900

Open House: Oct. 11, 2-4 p.m.

Directions: Fairfield Road to east on Kemp Road, right on Hidden Woods, right on Creekview, right on Majestic Oaks, left on Sumac Court

Highlights: About 2,080 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, great room, eat-in kitchen, walk-in closets, finished lower level, family room, gas fireplace, unfinished bonus room, 2-level wooden deck, concrete patio, 2-car garage, wooded lot, cul-de-sac, homeowners association

For more information:

Jerry Williams

Wright-Patt Realty Inc.

(937) 478-7601

www.wright-patt.com