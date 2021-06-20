Finished space above garage has rec room, bedroom

FEATURE HOME:
2007 BUGLERS SOUND, WASHINGTON TWP.
An open floor plan with a split concept features all rooms spoking out from the center main social areas in this custom-built story-and-a-half home in the Trails of Saddle Creek of Washington Twp.
Listed for $569,900 by Irongate Inc. Realtors, the home at 2007 Buglers Sound was built in 2016 on a corner lot with a three-car garage and side-covered porch and sun patio. The house has about 2,950 square feet of living space, including finished space above the garage that includes a recreation or family room, a full bathroom and a bedroom.
The exterior is nearly maintenance free with a brick exterior and Andersen windows throughout. The interior main level has 9-foot ceilings with arched walkways, rounded corners and 8-foot, two-panel doors that open into bedrooms and a study. Dark engineered-hardwood floors flow throughout the main level, and crown molding, as well as wall accents, enhance the rooms’ character.
Formal entry opens into a foyer hallway where access to the guest suite is to the left. The foyer opens into the combined open space of a great room, kitchen and dining room. An island with a two-level quartz countertop, lower glass-front cabinet doors and a double sink with nearby dishwasher is the centerpiece to the space, creating separate room settings.
The great room has a gas fireplace with marble surround and a wood-beam mantel. An octagonal tray ceiling is above the dining area with a hanging light fixture that matches those above the island. Transom windows in both the great room and dining room fill the common area with natural light, and a glass door opens to the side patio that has views of the professionally landscaped yard.
French doors open off the dining room into a study area, which has a side window.
Off-white, 42-inch cabinetry fills two walls within the kitchen area. Dark quartz countertops complement the dark wood of the island. The cabinets surround a gas cooktop, convection oven and microwave and are accented by white tile backsplash and a stainless-steel vent hood. All the cabinets have soft-closed drawers and doors.
Just off the kitchen is a hallway that leads to a double-door pantry closet, a laundry room, inside-access to the garage and the stairwell that leads to the second floor.
Upstairs, the space has been finished into a recreation room and family room with a dormer window nook large enough for a game table. There are two storage closets with one being a walk-in closet. A full bathroom with a tub/shower and single-sink vanity is off the family room as is a third bedroom with a walk-in closet.
Back on the main level, a short hallway for added privacy from the dining room leads to the main bedroom. One wall is accented with raised panels while another wall has a large window and double glass doors that open out to the covered, side porch. Another door opens into the bathroom hallway where two walk-in closets are accessible.
The hallway ends at a dressing area with an elevated vanity with double sinks and quartz countertop. A transom window is flanked by light bars. A toilet room is off one direction while a zero-entry shower is off to the other direction. The shower has floor-to-ceiling tile with built-in shelve nooks.
WASHINGTON TWP.
Price: $569,900
Directions: Clyo Road to Saddle Creek, left on Ridings Road to left on Buglers Sound
Highlights: About 2,950 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, gas fireplace, volume ceilings, hardwood floors, study, open floor plan, split floor plan, upstairs family room, side porch, covered porch, 2-car garage, cul-de-sac
For more information:
Dana Chillinsky
Irongate Inc. Realtors
(937) 657-2136
www.danachillinsky.irongaterealtors.com