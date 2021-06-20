Finished space above garage has rec room, bedroom

Formal entry opens into a foyer hallway where access to the guest suite is to the left. The foyer opens into the combined open space of a great room, kitchen and dining room. An island with a two-level quartz countertop, lower glass-front cabinet doors and a double sink with nearby dishwasher is the centerpiece to the space, creating separate room settings.

The great room has a gas fireplace with marble surround and a wood-beam mantel. An octagonal tray ceiling is above the dining area with a hanging light fixture that matches those above the island. Transom windows in both the great room and dining room fill the common area with natural light, and a glass door opens to the side patio that has views of the professionally landscaped yard.

French doors open off the dining room into a study area, which has a side window.

Off-white, 42-inch cabinetry fills two walls within the kitchen area. Dark quartz countertops complement the dark wood of the island. The cabinets surround a gas cooktop, convection oven and microwave and are accented by white tile backsplash and a stainless-steel vent hood. All the cabinets have soft-closed drawers and doors.

Just off the kitchen is a hallway that leads to a double-door pantry closet, a laundry room, inside-access to the garage and the stairwell that leads to the second floor.

Upstairs, the space has been finished into a recreation room and family room with a dormer window nook large enough for a game table. There are two storage closets with one being a walk-in closet. A full bathroom with a tub/shower and single-sink vanity is off the family room as is a third bedroom with a walk-in closet.

Back on the main level, a short hallway for added privacy from the dining room leads to the main bedroom. One wall is accented with raised panels while another wall has a large window and double glass doors that open out to the covered, side porch. Another door opens into the bathroom hallway where two walk-in closets are accessible.

The hallway ends at a dressing area with an elevated vanity with double sinks and quartz countertop. A transom window is flanked by light bars. A toilet room is off one direction while a zero-entry shower is off to the other direction. The shower has floor-to-ceiling tile with built-in shelve nooks.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Price: $569,900

Directions: Clyo Road to Saddle Creek, left on Ridings Road to left on Buglers Sound

Highlights: About 2,950 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, gas fireplace, volume ceilings, hardwood floors, study, open floor plan, split floor plan, upstairs family room, side porch, covered porch, 2-car garage, cul-de-sac

For more information:

Dana Chillinsky

Irongate Inc. Realtors

(937) 657-2136

www.danachillinsky.irongaterealtors.com