Former Gov. Cox mansion restored for elegant residential comfort

The 5-acre estate sits on a private hilltop with a canopy of surrounding two-lighted tennis courts, a wrap-around terrace, a circular paver-brick drive and extensive landscaping. Renovations have been made to the exterior façade. Electric fixtures both inside and out have been updated.

Eight air conditioning units have been installed as well as a rubber roof. Inside, wood floors have been refinished. Plaster walls and ceilings were repaired. Lower-level bathrooms were remodeled.

Inside the French Renaissance home, the grand foyer has wood flooring, a wooden spiral staircase, detailed crown molding and a fireplace with an ornate mantel. Ceiling trim and a rosette highlight the lantern chandelier that matches wall sconces.

Off the foyer is the library with walls of built-in bookcases surrounding French doors and transoms. A fireplace with marble and wood surround is flanked by French doors. Two sets of French doors open into the banquet-size dining room with multiple octagon tray ceiling treatments accented by thick crown molding. Two areas of the dining room have bay bump outs while walls of windows fill the room with natural light. Ceramic-tile flooring has an accent pattern and columns divide the spacious room. Part of the dining room is accessible from the foyer.

Off the back of the library is a family room or sun room with a basket-weave ceramic-tile floor and French doors that open out to the rear patio.

A sitting room or dining room has a corner fireplace and access to the professional stainless-steel kitchen. A butler’s pantry with storage is just off the dining room and then opens into the kitchen with its industrial ovens that have gas burners and grill surfaces, stainless-steel backsplash and ample ventilation systems. Several stainless refrigerators and freezer are in the other half of the kitchen along with several sink and prep stations.

The first floor of the residence has more than 6,000 square feet of living space while the second floor has more than 5,200 square feet of living space. The spiral staircase wraps up to the upstairs hallway with wood flooring. The hallway leads to the bedroom wings, and each bedroom has its design feature and bathroom. The main bedroom has an updated bath with a soaking tub below a window, granite counter on a contemporary vanity with and wainscoting that complements the tile flooring.

The bedrooms have fireplaces, ample storage and large windows. Some bedrooms have tile flooring while others have hardwood floors. Many of the original bathroom features have been restored or enhanced, including a claw foot tub, pedestal sinks, ceramic or marble wall accents and flooring.

The lower level has more than 4,000 square feet of living space, including a lap-size in-ground swimming pool with steps, ceramic-tile accents and ornate fixtures. A bathroom has been updated with double-sink vanity, changing area with shower and ceramic tile flooring and accents.

One room has been designed as a pub with brick stone flooring, a brick fireplace with stucco hood mantel and cabinetry. French doors open into a recreation room or billiard room with an elevated media nook. Other multiple-purpose areas complete the lower level.

KETTERING

Price: $1,200,000

Directions: West on Dorothy Lane from Far Hills, left on Southdale to left on Governors Trail

Highlights: About 15,390 sq. ft., 5 bedrooms, 7 full baths, 10 fireplaces, library, sun room, banquet-size dining room, billiard room, industrial stainless-steel kitchen, indoor swimming pool, lighted tennis courts, gazebo, wrap-around terrace, 5 acres

For more information:

Nancy Webb

Irongate Inc. Realtors

(937) 212-3737

www.irongaterealtors.com