Frame 2-story offers updated kitchen, baths

Recent updates include the kitchen and bathrooms. The roof and gutters were replaced in 2016. And the gas, forced-air furnace and hot water tank were new in 2014. There is electric baseboard heat available within the rooms on the second floor and a central air conditioner installation option available.

The covered front porch is built around a corner facing both streets and sidewalks. Formal entry opens into an entrance way with updated wood flooring. A second entrance, which opens directly into the living room, has been repurposed.

The entrance way leads into the parlor or formal dining area, which is the center of the main-level floor plan. Painted bricks accent the decorative fireplace, which has a wood mantel. Hardwood flooring fills the dining room, and the staircase to the upstairs is slightly hidden as the entrance is tucked off into one corner. An open walkway leads from the dining room into the living room, which has a decorative fireplace. The fireplace has wrought-iron accents and a wood mantel. The room’s high ceilings allow for tall windows, and there is thick carpeting.

Off the dining room toward the back of the house is the updated kitchen. White cabinetry is complemented by dark countertops. An island offers breakfast bar space and has the dishwasher built in.

An original built-in linen cabinet with doors and drawers are tucked into one wall near the side entrance to the house. The side entry opens to the side covered porch, which steps down to the back yard. The cellar basement is accessible from the kitchen.

A bonus room is hidden from the main social areas and has the laundry hook-ups. The room has vinyl flooring, closets and several windows. There is plenty of room for a hobby or office space.

Off the staircase landing is the entrance to a half bath, which has a pedestal sink and ceramic-tile flooring.

Upstairs are three to four bedrooms and a full bathroom. The largest room has a door that leads to a small balcony with a wooden staircase to the back yard.

Another room has a walk-in closet with stained-glass window. The smallest room was once the upstairs kitchen but could be a fourth bedroom as there is a wall of closet storage nooks and a window. White faux brick accent the walls.

The full bathroom has been updated with ceramic-tile flooring, a large pedestal sink, and a tub/shower with tile accents and shower ring. Light fixtures and mirror have been updated, and there are built-in storage, linen and medicine cabinet nooks.

MIAMISBURG

Price: $119,900

Directions: Central Avenue (Ohio 725) to north on Fourth Street. House is on corner of Fourth and Sycamore

Highlights: About 2,420 sq. ft., 3-4 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, updated kitchen, 2 decorative fireplaces, updated bath, main-level laundry, hardwood floors, covered front porch, covered side porch, fenced back yard, cellar basement, storage shed, corner lot

For more information:

Michelle Collins

Collins Real Estate Services

(937) 313-6793 or (937) 866-6364

www.collinsres.com