Full, finished lower level adds space to ranch

Wood-laminate flooring was installed earlier this year throughout the great room, dining area, kitchen and breakfast room. High ceilings are above the great room and adjoining dining area. A corner, gas fireplace with ceramic-tile surround and fluted wood mantel can be enjoyed from both formal areas.

A partial wall with wood cap surrounds the stairwell to the lower level and accents the dining area.

The great room flows into a breakfast room, which is an extension of the kitchen. The bay breakfast room has sliding patio doors that open to a covered concrete porch with wooden steps that lead down the back yard.

A two-level peninsula counter divides the kitchen from the breakfast room and has an elevated counter for a possible breakfast bar while the lower level offers work space and a double sink. Mosaic-glass backsplash complements the beveled countertops and wood cabinetry that fills two walls of the kitchen. Appliances include a range, dishwasher, microwave and a refrigerator.

There is a double sliding-door pantry closet, and access to the laundry room and garage are off the kitchen. The laundry room has hanging cabinetry and a closet.

The main bedroom suite is accessible off the great room and has a private full bathroom. The bath features an oval soaking tub below a large, frosted window. There is also a walk-in shower with glass doors, a double-sink vanity and a walk-in closet.

The guest wing has a front-facing bedroom with sliding-door closet, and the bath has a tub/shower and single-sink vanity.

The stairwell from the foyer leads to the finished lower level, which is mostly a spacious family and recreation room. Two large egress windows fill the room with plenty of natural light, and there are several ceiling lights and neutral carpeting.

A hallway leads to a third bedroom and a third full bathroom. The bedroom has an egress window and two above-grade windows, which give the illusion of being above ground. The bedroom has a sliding-door closet.

The bath has a tub/shower and single-sink vanity. Another door opens into the unfinished utility room, which has storage space and room for a hobby or exercise area.

KETTERING Price: $317,500

Directions: From Woodman, turn left on Forrer Boulevard, left on Whitlock Place, right on Phoenix Place

Highlights: About 2,990 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, volume ceilings, gas fireplace, wood-laminate flooring (2021), bay breakfast room, updated appliances, full finished lower level, recreation room, daylight windows, unfinished storage/hobby area, 2-car garage, covered rear porch, corner lot, homeowners association

