Full, finished lower level adds space to ranch

FEATURE HOME:
1330 PHOENIX PLACE, KETTERING
Hidden from curbside are egress window wells that fill the lower level with natural light, allowing for additional living space options to this brick ranch in the Villas of Kettering Pointe.
Listed for $317,500 by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty, the ranch at 1330 Phoenix Place has about 2,990 square feet of living space, including the lower level. The house is located within a secluded neighborhood on an irregular lot with a tree-lined back yard and a concrete driveway that leads to the two-car garage.
Formal entry opens into a foyer area with ceramic-tile flooring that continues into a short hallway to the right that leads to a bedroom and a full bathroom.
Wood-laminate flooring was installed earlier this year throughout the great room, dining area, kitchen and breakfast room. High ceilings are above the great room and adjoining dining area. A corner, gas fireplace with ceramic-tile surround and fluted wood mantel can be enjoyed from both formal areas.
A partial wall with wood cap surrounds the stairwell to the lower level and accents the dining area.
The great room flows into a breakfast room, which is an extension of the kitchen. The bay breakfast room has sliding patio doors that open to a covered concrete porch with wooden steps that lead down the back yard.
A two-level peninsula counter divides the kitchen from the breakfast room and has an elevated counter for a possible breakfast bar while the lower level offers work space and a double sink. Mosaic-glass backsplash complements the beveled countertops and wood cabinetry that fills two walls of the kitchen. Appliances include a range, dishwasher, microwave and a refrigerator.
There is a double sliding-door pantry closet, and access to the laundry room and garage are off the kitchen. The laundry room has hanging cabinetry and a closet.
The main bedroom suite is accessible off the great room and has a private full bathroom. The bath features an oval soaking tub below a large, frosted window. There is also a walk-in shower with glass doors, a double-sink vanity and a walk-in closet.
The guest wing has a front-facing bedroom with sliding-door closet, and the bath has a tub/shower and single-sink vanity.
The stairwell from the foyer leads to the finished lower level, which is mostly a spacious family and recreation room. Two large egress windows fill the room with plenty of natural light, and there are several ceiling lights and neutral carpeting.
A hallway leads to a third bedroom and a third full bathroom. The bedroom has an egress window and two above-grade windows, which give the illusion of being above ground. The bedroom has a sliding-door closet.
The bath has a tub/shower and single-sink vanity. Another door opens into the unfinished utility room, which has storage space and room for a hobby or exercise area.
KETTERING Price: $317,500
Directions: From Woodman, turn left on Forrer Boulevard, left on Whitlock Place, right on Phoenix Place
Highlights: About 2,990 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, volume ceilings, gas fireplace, wood-laminate flooring (2021), bay breakfast room, updated appliances, full finished lower level, recreation room, daylight windows, unfinished storage/hobby area, 2-car garage, covered rear porch, corner lot, homeowners association
For More Information
Jennifer Stewart
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty
(937) 477-1188