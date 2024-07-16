Glenaerie, an iconic property in Oakwood, is for sale for $2.2M

Explore Springboro records show city plans to buy much of Easton Farm land

The wide, extended foyer provides the center stage for gatherings as it is lined with custom, hand-crafted woodwork and charming details. The foyer has two large closets and a circular staircase that leads up to the second floor where five bedrooms, each with en suite, are located. The central hallway has built-in storage, buffet surfaces and artwork nooks with complimenting frame-panel pillars.

French doors off the foyer open into a paneled library with coffered ceiling. The fireplace has an ornate carved mantel and the bookcase has arched accents. Additional bookcases surround windows and have a brass-rail ladder to access the top shelf.

Double doors open into the home office with extensive built-ins for storage.

The elegant living room has a fireplace with marble surround and a fluted mantel. French patio door open from the gracious living room out to a covered porch with southern views that overlook the two-acre property, Oakwood Centennial Park and Houk Stream.

Two sets of French doors open from the formal dining room out to a large paver-brick patio that extends off the casual kitchen dining area and the wet bar nook at the end of the hallway. The dining room has crown molding, hardwood floors and picture windows.

Across the hallway, the gourmet kitchen has a large island with an extended counter for bar seating plus storage and convenience appliances. Triple windows fill the sink space with natural light and the other appliances have matching wood-panel coverings to blend within the abundance of cabinetry. There is a planning area with desk, glass-panel cabinets and pantry cabinets.

The kitchen’s dining area is open to the family room as well as the back hall which leads to the garage, a powder room, laundry and butler’s pantry.

A stack-stone fireplace with stone hearth is the centerpiece to the family room and is flanked by built-in bookcases and cabinets. Patio doors open out to the aforementioned paver patio.

Continuing with the ease of an entertainment floor plan, the lower level features a theater room with built-in speakers, projection screen and storage cabinets. The game room has an island bar with storage nook behind. Stone accents the wall on the way to the charming French country bistro with access to the temperature-controlled wine cellar for optimal storage.

Upstairs, the second-floor hallway mirrors the main-level hallway in space and storage and leads to four guest rooms as well as the primary suite retreat and second-floor laundry. French doors open to the primary suite which has a tray ceiling, two fireplaces, spacious walk-in closet and large bathroom, complete with a steam shower, tub, vanities, dual-sided fireplace and a bay bump-out.

The other four bedrooms have great views with one bedroom having access to a private deck.

FACTS

Price: $2.2 million

Directions: Far Hills to west on Park Road to right on Ridgeway, left on Oakwood Avenue

Highlights: About 9,790 sq. ft., 5 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 3 half baths, 5 fireplaces, 2 laundry rooms, library, formal areas, wet bar, theater room, temperature-controlled wine cellar, gourmet kitchen, planning area, roof 2024 3-car garage, lawn sprinklers, patios, porches, paved driveway, 2 acres

For more information: Felix McGinnis and Jeanne Glennon, Coldwell Banker Heritage, 937-602-5976 or 937-409-7021; besthomesindayton.com