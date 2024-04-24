Great views among amenities of Vandalia home

Listed for $289,900 by Coldwell Banker Heritage, the brick ranch home at 865 Maridon Court has about 1,698 square feet of living space. A concrete driveway leads up to the oversized two-car garage and a concrete walkway leads to the covered front door. Brown School Village is a pocket neighborhood with a homeowners’ association that provides lawn care, landscaping and snow removal.

A formal entry opens into a long wide foyer hallway with updated wood laminate flooring that continues into the main social areas of the home. Just off the entry is the guest wing with a separate bedroom and full bathroom with a tub-shower and single-sink vanity.

At the end of the hallway, the cathedral ceiling peaks above the combined living room and dining room area. Both rooms have picture windows that look out over the parklike backyard. A gas fireplace has a fluted wood mantel. Furniture nooks flank the fireplace with a couple of open shelves for display. A plant shelf is above the double-door entry into the study or office. This room could be a third bedroom but does not have a closet.

A wide peninsula counter divides the dining area from the spacious kitchen and offers breakfast bar seating in the adjoining dining room. Oak cabinetry fills both walls and an additional counter wraps around the appliances that include a range, dishwasher and refrigerator. There is a double sink and a double-door step-in pantry closet. Additional under-counter lighting brightens the kitchen preparation space.

A door off the kitchen leads to the large laundry room, which has a wash sink and additional cabinetry. Double doors open to the utility closet and another door opens into the extra-deep two-car garage with an updated overhead door and electronic opener. There is pull-down attic access as well.

Back inside, sliding patio doors open from the dining area out to the covered patio that extends into a sun patio and the backyard.

A door off the dining area leads to the primary bedroom, which has a picture window and double door entry to the private bathroom. The spacious bathroom has a deep whirlpool tub next to a walk-in shower with a ceramic-tile seat. The shower has ceramic-tile surround and glass doors. A long vanity has double sinks and has a linen cabinet. A pocket door opens into a large walk-in closet with built-in organizers.

VANDALIA

Price: $289,900

Directions: East National Road to south on Brown School Road to left on Maridon Court

Highlights: About 1,698 sq. ft., 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, gas fireplace, volume ceilings, office, wood-laminate flooring, breakfast bar, whirlpool tub, walk-in closet, Pella windows, covered patio, sun patio, tree-lined backyard, creek, 2-car garage, cul-de-sac, home owners association

For more information:

Lisa Nishwitz

Coldwell Banker Heritage

937-266-3440

Website: lisanishwitz.com