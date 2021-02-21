Hearth room, lower-level recreation/family rooms create social areas

Design features include 9-foot ceilings, triple-crown molding, solid-wood doors, 42-inch, cherry kitchen cabinetry, dual-sided gas fireplace, built-in bookcases, a first-floor main bedroom, central vacuum system and a tank-less water heater.

Formal entry opens into the foyer with ceramic-tile flooring. To the right, the formal living room has a tray ceiling and tall front-facing windows. French doors open from the living room into the great room.

Built-in bookcases and cabinets flank the French doors, creating a library sitting space. Tall windows provide a view of the back yard. A gas fireplace has ceramic-tile surround and a fluted wood mantel.

The dual-sided fireplace transitions to a more casual design within the hearth room off the kitchen. The fireplace has a stone façade with wood-beam mantel. A planning desk is built next to the fireplace. Patio doors open from the hearth room to the balcony composite deck. Steps lead from the upper deck to the lower, covered deck and a concrete sun patio.

The hearth room expands into the kitchen and breakfast room, which is built into a bay bump-out. The kitchen has three walls of cherry cabinetry with solid surface countertops. There is an island that offers seating for two and storage. A pantry cabinet has pull-out shelves, and a single-sink is tucked into a corner.

Open from the foyer to the left, the formal dining room has a tray ceiling with hidden light accents and a furniture nook. The dining room is across a hallway from the kitchen. The hallway provides access to a half bathroom, a laundry room and ends at the first-floor main bedroom.

The bedroom has a tray ceiling with crown molding, corner windows and a private bathroom that features a corner whirlpool tub, a walk-in shower with marble surround and glass doors, a double-sink vanity with make-up desk and ceramic-tile flooring.

A semi-open staircase from the foyer leads up to three to four bedrooms and a full bathroom. Two bedrooms have walk-in closets. One has a sliding door closet while the possible fourth bedroom has two double-door closets but does not have a window.

A hidden stairwell leads to the lower level, which has been finished into a spacious recreation room and family room. Tucked into one corner is a gas stove on a ceramic-tile hearth.

Patio doors open to a covered composite deck. A bay bump-out creates a sitting area, and the recreation room has a pool table. A bonus or hobby room with daylight window is off the family room.

A spacious office area with two daylight windows is off the recreation room. There is a full bathroom with walk-in shower and single-sink vanity and a possible sixth bedroom with closet and above-ground window.

An unfinished room has a workshop space, storage and includes the mechanical systems.

TIPP CITY

Price: $498,500

Directions: County Road 25A (North Dixie) to east on Evanston Road to north on Cottonwood Creek to east on Burr Oak to South on Hickory Hill Drive

Highlights: About 5,600 sq. ft., 5-6 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, 2 gas fireplaces, built-ins, first-floor main bedroom, walk-out lower level, tank-less water heater, central vacuum, two composite decks, roof 2010, 3-car garage, sprinkler system, 0.6-acre lot, cul-de-sac

For more information:

Jackie Halderman

Sibcy Cline Realtors

(937) 239-0315

www.sibcycline.com/Listings/SibcyAgentListingSearch?agentId=8088