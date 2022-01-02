Home features circular floor plan on main level

Formal entry opens into a foyer area that has vinyl flooring that continues into the eat-in kitchen. A door next to the formal entry opens into the garage, and another door opens into a half bathroom that has a pedestal sink.

The living room, dining room, kitchen and breakfast room all flow together, circling a staircase that is accessible between the dining room and living room. A coat closet with additional under-staircase storage is accessible on one side, and sliding doors open into the utility closet on the opposite side of the short walkway.

Caption Single door opens from the living room to a concrete patio and the back yard that is surrounded by a white vinyl picket fence. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER Caption Single door opens from the living room to a concrete patio and the back yard that is surrounded by a white vinyl picket fence. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Oak cabinetry with complementing dark countertops provides plenty of storage and workstations within the kitchen. A double sink is below a window and has counter space on each side. Nearby appliances include a range, microwave and dishwasher. Across the kitchen is additional cabinetry, including a pantry cabinet and countertop perfect for a coffee station or baking area. Storage cabinets are above and below the countertop and the refrigerator is nearby. The breakfast room has plenty of space for a large dining table and has a side-facing picture window.

A formal dining room is off the kitchen and is divided by a walkway from the staircase to the back door walkway. The living room and dining room are open within each other and have several windows that look out of the back yard.

Four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a laundry area are upstairs. The main bedroom suite has a rear-facing window and a walk-in corner closet. The private bathroom features a vinyl tub/shower, an updated vanity with a single sink and an updated light fixture.

Three more bedrooms are located off the hallway. The smallest bedroom has a walk-in closet while the larger has a sliding mirror closet. All four bedrooms have ceiling paddle fans.

The guest bath has a tub/shower and single-sink vanity. Double doors off the hallway open into the laundry area with hook-ups and storage. Linen closets are within the bathrooms.

The house has central air conditioning and a gas forced-air furnace.

TROY Price: $264,900

Directions: From Mckaig Road, turn right on Stanfield, left of Murphy Lane

Highlights: About 2,040 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, eat-in kitchen, living room, dining room, upstairs laundry, 2-car garage, fenced back yard, concrete patio, homeowners association

For More Information

Lindsey Chaney

Coldwell Banker Heritage

(937) 524-7921

www.lindseychaney.com