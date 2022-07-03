Home offers first-floor bedroom suite, sun room

To the left and two steps down from the foyer hallway, the great room has a cathedral ceiling with accent lighting. A brick fireplace has a raised brick hearth and wood beam mantel. The fireplace has a gas insert and has a pass-through wood-bin with outdoor access. French doors open off the great room to a screen-enclosed porch.

The great room is accessible from the breakfast room, completing the circular floor plan.

A peninsula counter divides the kitchen and breakfast room. The kitchen is U-shaped in design with beveled countertops and walnut cabinetry. There is a double sink within the peninsula and a planning desk area, perfect for a coffee station. Appliances include a range, microwave on a shelf, dishwasher and refrigerator. There is a pantry closet.

French doors off the breakfast room open a four-season sun room. The room has hardwood flooring with in-floor outlets. A wall of glass includes turn-crank window openings and a glass door that opens to the patio. The vaulted glass ceiling has a paddle fan and motorized interior tractable blinds to provide additional shade. A wall air conditioning unit offers additional cooling, and there is heat for cooler months.

Off the kitchen is a combination laundry room with half bath. The interior access to the garage is from the kitchen and opens to the back bay of the four-car garage. A double bay door divides the front and back halves of the garage. Two single bay doors have driveway access. The back room has a rear service door, a window with air-conditioning unit and workshop space. A generator is wired for emergency use.

Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located upstairs. The semi-open staircase from the foyer leads to the upstairs hallway. Two front bedrooms have double-door closets with one room having a built-in desk nook.

The rear corner bedroom has a double-door closet and a private bathroom with a step-in shower and single-sink vanity. The guest bath has a tub/shower with updated fiberglass surround and a single-sink vanity.

ARCANUM

Price: $345,000

Directions: Alternative Route 49 to right on Main Street, straight at the fork to left on Parkdale Drive

Highlights: About 2,770 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, gas fireplace, great room, wood floors, first-floor main bedroom, eat-in kitchen, appliances, updated showers, 4-season sun room, screen-enclosed porch, concrete patio, 4-car tandem garage with two 2-car bays, storage shed

For more information:

Lyle Bixler

Lyle Bixler Realty

(937) 423-1139 or (937) 692-5139

www.lylebixlerrealty.net