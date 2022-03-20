Home on 10 acres offers separate living arrangements

The interior is designed for a possible separate suite, but the connecting area allows for two first-floor main bedroom suites, two spacious kitchens with breakfast rooms, two sun rooms and two family or recreation spaces. Upstairs are three additional bedrooms with dormer windows nooks and two full bathrooms.

Formal entry opens into the recreation room with wood-laminate flooring that continues into the adjoining kitchen, breakfast room and hallway that leads to the bedroom wing. Patio doors open off the recreation room to the covered front porch.

Patio doors open from the breakfast room into a bonus space that could be used as a 4-season room as there is a picture window and a glass door that opens to the back yard.

Two bedrooms and full bathroom area off the hallway. This area could be a second main bedroom suite as both bedrooms have double-door closets, and the bathroom features a walk-in shower and a single-sink vanity.

Off the recreation room is a kitchen and breakfast room. The kitchen has oak cabinetry with a sink within the peninsula countertop. Beveled countertops complement the oak cabinetry, which fills two walls and surrounds stainless-steel appliances.

There is a pantry closet off the breakfast room and access to one of the two garages. A glass door opens to an enclosed porch currently set up as an office with a picture window and access to the back yard. The porch has a large closet, which also has laundry hook-ups.

A staircase from the great room leads upstairs where three bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located. All three bedrooms have dormer window nooks and walk-in closets. One room has walk-in attic access. The two bedrooms mirror each other with tub/shower and single-sink vanities.

A pass-through between the two living spaces is off the kitchens and has a laundry area as well as the utilities.

A kitchen has oak cabinetry with a sink within the peninsula countertop. Beveled countertops complement the oak cabinetry, which fills two walls and surrounds stainless-steel appliances.

Once into the other area, the second kitchen has a larger work space and six-person peninsula countertop. A double sink is below a window and there are double wall ovens. Patio doors open from the breakfast room into a bonus space that could be used as a four-season room as there is a picture window and a glass door that opens to the back yard.

The dining area opens into the living room, creating a great room area and patio doors open from the great room to the front porch. There is a half bathroom off the breakfast room.

The main bedroom suite is off the dining room and has a spacious bedroom with wood-laminate flooring. Double doors open into a full bathroom that has a corner double-sink vanity, a whirlpool tub, a walk-in shower and a walk-in closet.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Price: $779,900

Open house: March 20, 1-3 p.m.

Directions: From Interstate-75, north on Ohio 201 to Elizabeth Bethel Road, to right on Gearhart Road, right side past second bend

Highlights: About 4,410 sq. ft., 6 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 2 kitchens, 2 sunrooms, 2 first-floor main bedrooms, two 2-car garages, laundry room, covered front porch, metal barn, dog kennel, electric-fenced pasture, well and septic, propane gas heat, central air conditioning, 10.02 acres

For More Information

Tami Holmes

HER Realtors

(937) 620-5979

www.Tami-Holmes.com