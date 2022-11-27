Home on 3 parcels zoned business and residential

Since this home is currently being used as a business, it has three office spaces with extra storage. Two offices have vinyl tile flooring and ceiling lighting. The other has neutral low-pile carpeting.

The staircase to the upper floor is off the entry and leads to the three bedrooms. The master has an ensuite bathroom, walk-in closet, neutral carpet and a ceiling fan. The master bath has a double vanity, walk-in shower and garden tub. There is chair rail molding, a tile backsplash above the vanity and vinyl tile flooring.

The second and third bedrooms have neutral carpet and double closets with wood sliding doors. There is a full bath off the hall with tub/shower combination, single vanity and mirrored medicine cabinet.

French doors off the great room lead to the wood deck that spans most of the rear of the house. Steps lead down to the backyard. There is a full, partially finished basement with carpet and additional storage and office space. There is also a storage shed next to the attached two-car garage and office with exterior door and bay window.

Facts:

2500 Springfield Jamestown Road, Springfield, Ohio 45502

Three bedrooms, two- and one-half bathrooms

3,007 square feet

.64-acre lot

Price: $299,900

Directions: South Limestone to Springfield Jamestown Road

Highlights: Former model home with three offices off the kitchen and an additional office off the garage, three parcels, three upstairs bedrooms, master with ensuite bath, kitchen with pantry, stainless appliances and breakfast area, woodburning fireplace in family room, side-entry two-car garage with openers, office access next to garage, storage shed and partially finished basement.

For more details

Taylor Sowards Laughlin

937-536-4258

Coldwell Banker Heritage

Horne@yourhomesold.com