HOMES PLUS: Meet a local Realtor: Sharon Baker, Irongate Inc.

Baker met Pam Cook in 2004 and in 2008, they created the Baker & Cook team. Their slogan is “your recipe for real estate success”. Baker notes that they are a great team because they compliment one another so well.

Baker also has two designations as an Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR) and Seller Representative Specialist (SRS).

“People moving here from across the country find it affordable. We have a stable market,” she said. “We’re uniquely situated with an hour’s drive to Columbus and Cincinnati. The Dayton area is full of wonderful people who are very friendly.”

When selling a home, Baker notes that there are some simple touches that can make a big difference.

“Two things that will make a huge impact is a deep cleaning of the home and having the windows professionally cleaned,” Baker said. “Other things you can do is refresh paint on the walls, update the flooring, decluttering and refreshing the landscaping. Younger homebuyers want to move into a house that is ready for them – they don’t want to remodel or update.”

Whether selling, buying or staying in a home long term, owners want to make their home fit their personal style and highlight unique elements.

“Unique spaces, like a book nook, is great because it is interchangeable for books or displaying much loved items. Utilize what you have to create your unique space, but even if you’re not selling, you want to keep an eye on the future. You want your house to be appealing to the average buyer.”

Baker said that there are changes coming to the real estate market that will be new for everyone.

“There is a National Realtor’s Association (NRA) lawsuit settlement that is requiring us to have buyers sign a buyer representative agreement, which explains how the buyer’s agent is paid,” she said. “This agreement must be signed before we show any homes.”

Baker has been married to her husband, Ken, for 40 years. The couple has two grown children and four grandchildren.

When not working, she enjoys golf, hanging out with her grandkids, reading and hiking.

“I love to solve problems and be the ‘go to’ person and help buyers and sellers,” she said.

More about Baker, who works with Irongate Inc., Realtors:

What drew you to working as a realtor: Flexible work schedule and running a business.

What is the best part of your job: Helping people.

What is the most challenging part of your job: Right now, it is the low inventory market.

Advice to first-time homebuyers: Be patient, think outside the box and have a strong pre-approval mortgage letter.

Advice to homeowners: Repair any known issues with the house, deep clean from baseboard to ceilings, including windows and freshen up landscaping.

Favorite room in your own home and why: The kitchen, because it is still the heart of the home.

Favorite home decorating trend: Outdoor living spaces.

Advice to anyone looking to refresh or remodel their home: Call your favorite real estate agent to come out and go through the house, follow their advice.

Baker can be reached at 937-304-1048 or via baker-cook.com.

