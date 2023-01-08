‘Unparalleled architecture’ in historic estate

Originally known as The Highlands, The Sherman Estates located at 2720 Philadelphia Drive was built by John Q. Sherman and his brother, William C. Sherman, built the Red Oak, later known as Hook Estate. John Sherman founded Standard Register and helped establish the University of Dayton.

“This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for people who appreciate this unparalleled architecture to own a very unique home that is part of Dayton’s history,” said Jeanne Glennon, Realtor.

Listed for $625,000 by Coldwell Banker Heritage, the stucco two-story home is hidden off the main road at the end of a circular driveway. A high-peak roofline is nestled among mature trees, and a Marianist grotto is within steps of the covered formal entry.

Built in 1925, the interior has withstood time with textured stucco walls, high ceilings, wood floors and detailed fixtures. The entry foyer has a deacon’s bench and hat-check cabinet as the solid front door is surrounded by wood medallions of pomegranates and animals. The entry crosses over the central hallway with arched thresholds to the solarium with tile flooring. A ceramic-tile water fountain is flanked by French doors with fan lights that open out to a backyard patio with a mirrored outdoor fountain. The solarium is the center of the home and is accessible to the great room and dining room.

Raised tie, king post ceiling beams accent the cathedral ceiling to the great room, and crown chandeliers hang in between. Additional beams extend off the joists and have corner rosettes. A wrought-iron wrap with leather seat surrounds a decorative fireplace, which has an ornate wood mantel and stucco relief pillars. A bay window extends out from the room, and a balcony is accessible from the second-floor main bedroom. A similar wrought-iron railing with gate surrounds the stairwell to the basement, which was once a billiard room and has tall, narrow daylight windows.

A curtain-covered threshold leads into the formal dining room, which has walnut judge’s paneling and artwork rail. The stucco coffered ceiling has many fleur-de-lis reliefs. A decorative fireplace has wrought-iron accents within the stucco surround. Swinging doors open into a butler’s pantry with walls of storage cabinetry and counter space. The kitchen matches the butler’s pantry in design. Off the dining room is a children’s play room with a bay window, a sitting room and a breakfast nook with built-in bench seating.

From the central hallway, a coat room has a wall of closets, artwork rail and two telephone nooks with brass medallion accents. There is a half bathroom with original tile and pedestal sink. Many of the rooms have the original intercom system with handheld earphone and call pushbuttons.

The grand formal staircase wraps up to the second floor and has bold newels and railing. Cross beams accent the stairwell and the loft landing ceiling. At the end of the main hallway is the main bedroom suite with a sitting nook, and French doors that open out to the balcony within the great room. An adjoining nursery has a wall of closets and access to the full bathroom that has a tub with ceramic-tile surround and a step-in shower. From the main bedroom, a pocket door opens into the library that also has access to the hallway. The library has built-in bookcases, which surround a decorative fireplace with tortious-shell ceramic-tile surround. A sitting area has four sets of windows.

All the bedrooms and full bathrooms are off the upstairs hallway including the apartment-like living space above the garage. There is a back staircase that leads down to the more casual entry near the garage.

DAYTON

Price: $625,000

No Open House

Directions: Philadelphia Drive, near corner of Siebenthaler and across from Miami Valley Country Club

Highlights: About 10,661 sq. ft., 8 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half baths, bay windows, natural woodwork, butler’s pantry, breakfast nook, 2 staircases, volume ceilings, original fixtures, cast-iron light fixtures, indoor fountain, library, decorative fireplaces, walk-up attic, basement with daylight windows, hot-water steam heat updated, 3-car garage, circular driveway, separate workshop, large patio, grotto, 15.51 acres, additional 21 acres available for purchase

Felix McGinnis and Jeanne Glennon

Coldwell Banker Heritage

937-602-5976 or 937-409-7021

Website: www.besthomesindayton.com

https://theshermanestate.com/