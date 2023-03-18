Architecture complements spacious home

Double-arched thresholds lead from the great room into the combined kitchen and breakfast room. An angled island has a sink and dishwasher plus an extended granite counter to allow bar seating for up to six. The island divides the kitchen from the breakfast room, which has four windows and a double-glass door that opens out to a wooden balcony deck.

The L-shaped kitchen has antique-white cabinetry that wraps around stainless-steel appliances, including a glass cooktop and double-wall ovens. Subway tile complements the cabinetry with the granite counters. There is a double-door pantry closet and access to the formal dining room to complete the circular floor plan.

A short hallway off the great room leads to the main bedroom, which has a wood-pallet accent wall and two rear-facing windows. A door opens into the private bathroom, which features an oval soak tub and a walk-in shower with glass doors. Both the shower and the tub are surrounded by ceramic-tile accents that match the bathroom flooring. There is an elevated double-sink vanity, a separate toilet room and a large walk-in closet.

Across the hallway from the main bedroom is the laundry room, which has access to the oversized two-car garage. There is also a half bathroom with single-sink vanity on the main level.

The open staircase wraps down to the walk-out basement, which has been finished into a recreation room, media room and wet bar area and a lower counter within the bar area.

Sliding barn doors open to reveal patio doors that walkout to a small concrete patio and fenced backyard. The custom bronze aluminum fence surrounds the entire backyard and was installed in 2021. There is a 6-foot gate and a 12-foot gate.

Back inside, the basement has a stained concrete floor and support columns that divide the space into the living space. Tucked back along one wall is a wet bar complete with hanging cabinetry above a counter. There is a wine cooler and a large appliance nook. A separate counter offers bar seating for four and a lower prep counter within the bar area. Near the bar area is an access to a full bathroom with tub/shower and single-sink vanity.

There are two unfinished spaces, one of which could be made into another bedroom. The other has the home’s mechanical systems — including a tank-less water heater installed in 2021, a water softener new in 2020 and the gas forced-air furnace.

FRANKLIN

Price: $619,900

No Open House

Directions: From I-75, west on state Route 73, right on Deardof Road, left on Ruppert Court

Highlights: About 5,084 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, gas fireplace, first-floor main bedroom, volume ceilings, wood-laminate flooring, loft, finished walk-out basement, wet bar, media room, 2 unfinished rooms, balcony deck, oversized garage, 1.07-acre lot, bronze aluminum fence 2021, furnace 2020, tank-less water heater 2021, water softener 2020, oversized two-car garage, cul-de-sac

For more information:

Connie Dooley

RE/MAX Alliance Realty

937-430-2282

Website: https://conniedooley.remax.com/