How To Go: Spring Parade of Homes returns to showcase home options this weekend

New home buyers enjoy the ability to choose the finishes, fixtures, flooring, paint colors and more that suit their preferences and are often more durable, without the hassle or cost of changing the previous owner’s tastes. With today’s competitive market for existing homes, you do not have to settle for “less than” when building your next home or dream home.

With so many homes on display, it makes sense to plan your touring route carefully. The HBA of Dayton is re-launching the successful virtual tours on BuildingDayton.com/paradeofhomes where you can see stunning photography, video tours, and a Matterport 3D tour, which allows you to see every detail of the home from the comfort of your pajamas.

Home information and locations map can also be found on the Home Builders Association of Dayton’s website at www.BuildingDayton.com/paradeofhomes. Once you are on the road to begin touring the 2022 Parade of Homes, look for the blue and white directional signs to guide you to your next home or dream home.

Due to lack of resale inventory and an expectation of higher future mortgage interest rates, the benefits of newly built homes make now an ideal time to achieve the American dream of homeownership in a brand-new home and we hope to see you at the 2022 Spring Parade of Homes.

Home Builders Association of Dayton’s 2022 Parade of Homes

Dates: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (April 22-24 & April 29-May 1)

Hours: noon to 5 p.m.

Locations: All throughout the Dayton region; look for the blue and white Spring Parade of Homes signs to guide you to the homes. Visit www.BuildingDayton.com/paradeofhomes

Cost: Free