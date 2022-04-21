How To Go: Spring Parade of Homes returns to showcase home options this weekend

April is National New Homes month and is a great time to purchase a new home. The Home Builders Association of Dayton’s annual Spring Parade of Homes will take place April 22-24 and April 29-May 1 and will showcase some of the best homes options for buyers today.
The Parade will feature a few of the different types of homes available in the Dayton region, and all of the homes are available for purchase. Plus, the Spring Parade of Homes is free to the public.
Each Parade home is open from noon to 5 p.m. and we encourage you to visit before the 2022 Spring Parade of Homes ends. No matter what your budget, where you work or where your children attend school – you should be able to find a Parade home that makes sense for you and your family.
If you are seriously in the market for a new home or soon will be, you will want to check out homes within your budget. Also, look at homes located in communities that you might wish to reside. If you aren’t familiar with a community, visit the Parade home and ask questions. The homes will be staffed by the builders or their representatives, and they are a great source for information.
Also, remember that many of the Parade builders are building new homes throughout the Dayton region. If you see a home that you really like but prefer a different location or already own a building lot, ask the builder if he or she could build a comparable home in the area you desire.
New home buyers enjoy the ability to choose the finishes, fixtures, flooring, paint colors and more that suit their preferences and are often more durable, without the hassle or cost of changing the previous owner’s tastes. With today’s competitive market for existing homes, you do not have to settle for “less than” when building your next home or dream home.
With so many homes on display, it makes sense to plan your touring route carefully. The HBA of Dayton is re-launching the successful virtual tours on BuildingDayton.com/paradeofhomes where you can see stunning photography, video tours, and a Matterport 3D tour, which allows you to see every detail of the home from the comfort of your pajamas.
Home information and locations map can also be found on the Home Builders Association of Dayton’s website at www.BuildingDayton.com/paradeofhomes. Once you are on the road to begin touring the 2022 Parade of Homes, look for the blue and white directional signs to guide you to your next home or dream home.
Due to lack of resale inventory and an expectation of higher future mortgage interest rates, the benefits of newly built homes make now an ideal time to achieve the American dream of homeownership in a brand-new home and we hope to see you at the 2022 Spring Parade of Homes.
Home Builders Association of Dayton’s 2022 Parade of Homes
Dates: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (April 22-24 & April 29-May 1)
Hours: noon to 5 p.m.
Locations: All throughout the Dayton region; look for the blue and white Spring Parade of Homes signs to guide you to the homes. Visit www.BuildingDayton.com/paradeofhomes
Cost: Free
