Huber Heights home provides flexible living space

Recent updates include flooring throughout with wood-plank vinyl flooring and neutral carpeting. The primary bathroom has an updated walk-in shower with ceramic-tile surround and wood vinyl flooring.

The formal entry opens into a foyer, which branches into three separate areas of the home. An open staircase with wrought-iron railing wraps up to the second level. To the right, the formal dining room has a front-facing window and a door that opens into the kitchen area. To the left, the formal living room has front- and side-facing windows and flows into the more casual family room.

A brick wood-burning fireplace fills one wall of the family room and has a raised brick hearth and a wood-beam mantel. Large patio doors open out from the family room to the covered concrete patio and private backyard. Another door tucked in a corner off the family room opens into a walk-in storage closet.

Recessed lighting makes the kitchen bright as the kitchen is the centerpiece to the home. Two walls are filled with cabinetry with light solid-surface counters. There is a window above the sink and the kitchen comes equipped with a range, dishwasher and refrigerator. A short hallway off the kitchen leads to the laundry room where there is built-in cabinetry and a wall oven. The hallway ends with interior access to the garage.

Finishing the main-level floor plan, a half bath with pedestal sink is off the foyer hallway.

Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located on the second floor. The staircase wraps up to a loft-like hallway with a whole-house ceiling fan. The four bedrooms spoke off the loft. One bedroom has a deep walk-in closet and storage nook. Two bedrooms have sliding-door closets.

The primary bedroom has a large sliding-door closet, and a second sliding-door closet is within the dressing area. An elevated vanity has a single sink and hanging light fixtures flank a large mirror. The other half the bathroom has a walk-in shower with ceramic-tile surround. Both the dressing area and bath have updated wood-vinyl flooring.

The guest bath has a tub-shower with ceramic-tile surround and a single-sink vanity with an updated counter.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Price: $279,986

Open House: Jan. 7, 1 – 3 p.m.

Directions: South on Route 202 (Old Troy Pike) to east on Longford Road, left on Chadbourne Drive

Highlights: About 2,122 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, updated flooring, wood-burning fireplace, family room, walk-in closets, updated bath, whole-house fan, updated kitchen, one-car garage, covered patio, storage barn, wooden privacy fence

For more information:

Susan Piersall-Hanes

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty

937-672-5146

Website: https://susanpiersallhanes.bhhspro.com