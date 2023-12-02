Kettering ranch-style home has all the right stuff

Formal entry is tucked diagonally off the front patio porch and opens into a small entry pad between the formal areas and the central foyer hallway. Light neutral carpeting has been installed in the formal living room, dining room, hallway and all four bedrooms. Wood vinyl flooring has been installed in the kitchen, bathrooms and family room.

Off the foyer pad, the living room is at the front of the house and has two front-facing windows with custom drapery. Vinyl windows are throughout the home.

The dining room has a hanging light fixture, a chair rail and access to the galley-style kitchen. The kitchen is also accessible from the hallway that leads to the bedroom wing.

Oak cabinetry fills two walls of the kitchen, which includes an appliance garage, pantry cabinet and microwave shelf. Pull-out shelves are within most of the cabinetry below the counters. The pantry cabinet has a pull-out spice rack. Appliances include a range, dishwasher and refrigerator, and there is a double stainless-steel sink. The wood-laminate flooring fills the kitchen and continues into the adjoining breakfast room and combined family room. Tucked into one corner of the breakfast room is a hutch with glass-cabinet doors. A ceiling light with paddle fan is centered above the breakfast area, which has a picture window that looks out over the backyard.

One wall of the family room has paneled walls with built-in bookcases that flank the brick fireplace. The wood-burning fireplace has a small raised-brick hearth and a wood-beam mantel that blends with the bookcases. Large sliding patio doors open from the family room to the covered patio. There is a storage room access off the patio. Another door opens from the family room into the attached garage. The utility room is also accessible from the breakfast room and has the laundry services.

Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located off the hallway. One bedroom has a double sliding door closet while two others have single-door closets. Another bedroom has a built-in book nook with open shelves. The primary bedroom is accessible at the end of the hallway and has a picture window and a large walk-in closet.

Two full bathrooms are side by side off the hallway as the original floor plan was redesigned to add a larger primary bedroom. One bath has a tub-shower with sliding glass doors and a single-sink vanity. The other bathroom has a whirlpool tub-shower, a single-sink vanity with a matching triple-mirror medicine cabinet and light bar.

KETTERING

Price: $295,000

Open House: Dec. 3, 2 – 5 p.m.

Directions: From I-675: Wilmington Pike to East Rahn Road, to left on Timberwilde Drive

Highlights: About 1,995 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, new wood-plank vinyl flooring, new neutral carpeting, formal areas, pull-out shelves, pantry, appliances, built-in hutch, wood-burning fireplace, covered patio, 2-car garage, tree-lined backyard with creek

For more information:

Alice Kompar

eXp Realty

937-344-5535

www.SuperAliceRE.com