Kitchen, baths among renovations to tri-level

Off the living room and accessible through two walkways is the combined kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has been completely renovated with white cabinetry, subway-tile backsplash and light granite countertops. A double stainless-steel sink is below a window and pantry cabinets flank the refrigerator nook. New stainless-steel appliances include a range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator.

Combined Shape Caption New sliding patio doors open from the dining area out to the concrete patio and back yard. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER Combined Shape Caption New sliding patio doors open from the dining area out to the concrete patio and back yard. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

New sliding patio doors open from the dining area out to the concrete patio and back yard. Wood-laminate flooring fills the kitchen and dining area, and updated lighting accents counter space.

A stairwell from the kitchen leads to the lower-level family room. Three above-grade windows allow for natural light. Wall treatment is accented by a chair rail. Four single doors open to a full wall closet with built-in shelves and storage. Updated neutral carpeting fills the family room. Off the family room is an updated half bathroom with a vanity with extended-bowl sink, matching mirror and light fixture and wood-laminate flooring.

Another door off the family room opens to the utility room with laundry hook-ups. The gas furnace, central air conditioning and water heater have been updated. A door opens off the utility room to the back yard.

A staircase from the living room leads upstairs to the bedroom area where there are three bedrooms and a full, updated bathroom. The rear corner bedroom has two single-door closets while the front two bedrooms have double sliding-door closets. All the bedrooms have carpeting, updated light fixtures and paddle fans.

The full bathroom has been remodeled with a fiberglass surround tub/shower, single-sink vanity, toilet and wood-laminate flooring. A linen closet is just outside the bath off the hallway, which has pull-down attic access.

KETTERING

Price: $209,900

Highlights: About 1,665 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, updated eat-in kitchen, updated bathrooms, vinyl replacement windows, stainless-steel appliances, wood-laminate flooring, updated light fixtures and ceiling fans, updated gas forced-air furnace, updated water heater, updated central air conditioning, rear patio, tree-lined back yard

