‘Little Fox Farm’ in Sugarcreek Twp. is for sale for just under $1M; property has 10 wooded acres

The front door is covered by a storm door and has dual sidelights. There is a decorative window in the door itself. Inside the foyer has crown moldings, a guest closet and hardwood floors.

To the right is the formal living room. It has hardwood flooring and recessed lighting and a sliding glass door opens to the screened in covered porch with ceiling fan and beadboard ceiling. This room opens to the wood deck off the rear of the home.

The foyer continues back to the galley style kitchen. It has hardwood flooring, painted wood cabinets and solid surface countertops. There is track lighting and appliances include wall ovens, an electric cooktop, microwave, dishwasher, warming drawer and refrigerator. The door the closes the kitchen off from the foyer is a half door style with the top opening in.

Off the kitchen is the first of two family rooms. It has a beamed, vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, hardwood floors and a brick fireplace with built-in openings with shelves on either side. This room has a “summer kitchen” wet bar with painted wood cabinets, a sink and dishwasher. Doors form this room open to the back deck.

Off the kitchen is an office nook with built in desk and shelving. The second family room/hearth room is behind the kitchen and has wood paneling, hardwood flooring and is sunken with three steps down. It has a wood beamed ceiling, ceiling fan and woodburning stone fireplace with raised hearth and wood mantel.

Next to the family room is a wood paneled office. It has built in cabinets and shelving, crown molding, hardwood flooring and a ceiling light. A half bathroom is nearby with a decorative pedestal sink and wood flooring.

A wood staircase with carpet runner leads from the foyer to the second level and three bedrooms. There is a decorative chandelier at the top of the stairs. The primary bedroom suite has slanted ceilings, built in cabinets and drawers and carpeting. There is a window seat beneath one of the dormer windows. There are multiple closets in this room and in the ensuite bathroom.

The bathroom has carpeting, a wood vanity with tile top and two sinks, built-in shelving and drawers, and a walk-in shower area with glass door and tile flooring.

There are two additional bedrooms on the second level, both with hardwood flooring, built in cabinets and drawers and walk-in closets. There is also a full bathroom on this level with wood vanity, recessed lighting and a tub/shower combination. There is also a second stairway leading down to the first level.

The finished basement has a recreation room with carpeting, recessed and ceiling lighting and a wood bar with seating. There is wood paneling halfway up the walls. There is also a home office in the basement level with three walls of built-in shelving and cabinets, two built-in display cabinets with glass doors and recessed lighting and carpeting.

The basement also has a bathroom with pedestal sink.

The detached 3,400-square-foot garage structure is capable of holding up to 12 vehicles. It has an upper level with concrete flooring and a half bathroom.

There is a wood deck spanning the entire back part of the home. It has railings and an expanded area off the screened in porch. The property also has a spring fed pond and the original stone spring house that covers the spring. The majority of the property is heavily wooded.

