Local real estate: Clinton County ranch home has open floor plan, some renovations

A large covered front porch is accented by white columns and a garden that runs the length of the concrete walkway from the driveway to the formal front entry.

Inside, the original floor plan has been opened by combining the living room and dining room into one open space. Vinyl-wood plank flooring has been installed throughout the home including the bedrooms while the interior has received an updated neutral color of paint. Two front windows overlook the front porch and updated ceiling fans with light fixtures hang above the open great room.

A large threshold leads to the back half of the social areas that include a family room or hearth room and the kitchen. A brick wood-burning fireplace is offset within the family room and has a raised brick hearth and wood-plank mantel. Large sliding patio doors open out to the rear concrete patio and open back yard. A ceiling fan hangs above the room upon a vaulted ceiling.

A peninsula countertop divides the kitchen from the hearth room and has an extended countertop to allow bar seating for two. The countertop wraps around creating a U-shaped kitchen design and compliments the wood cabinetry. A window is above the double sink and the kitchen comes equipped with a range, dishwasher and refrigerator. Track lighting highlights the countertops and the vinyl-wood plank flooring continues throughout the kitchen and into the utility room, where there is a wash tub, laundry hook-ups and interior access to the two-car garage.

Off the front great room is the hallway that leads to three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The primary bedroom is at the back of the house and has a walk-in closet and private bathroom which features a walk-in shower with ceramic-tile surround and a single-sink vanity with matching mirror and light fixture. The guest bathroom has also been totally renovated with a ceramic-tile surround tub/shower, single-sink vanity and updated fixtures. Both bathrooms have ceramic-tile flooring.

Two bedrooms at the front of the house have wide closets while one room has a furniture nook with an octagon window.

Other updates include the mechanical systems including the water heater and furnace. The majority of the interior doors were also replaced.

FACTS

Price: $345,000

Open house: Noon-2 p.m. Oct. 6

More info: Nicole Bowles, Berkshire Hathaway Home Professional Services; 937-901-6280; https://nicolebowles.bhhspro.com