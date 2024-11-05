Local real estate: Home has historical connection to Yellow Springs’ founding father William Mills

The brick home sits on a double parcel, just a block from Gaunt Park, and has two driveways for off-street parking. A wooden fence opens to the private back yard with a potting shed, raised vegetable garden and storage barn. The screen-enclosed deck was added in 2017 and features a vaulted ceiling with ceiling paddle fans and decorative lighting.

Framed brick step-pads lead from the sidewalk up to the centered front entry with leaded-glass door and matching sidelights. The foyer parlor has a decorative, wooden staircase that leads to the second floor and a coat nook with a sliding barn-door that reveals hidden under-stairs storage.

Off the foyer, a glass-panel door opens into the original formal areas which have been opened into a combined space, allowing for flexibility within the floor plan design. Tall floor-to-ceiling windows fill the rooms with natural light. A hallway leads off the living room to the possible first-floor primary bedroom wing.

Straight off the living room is the updated kitchen and flexible space which could be a family room or dining area. Updated in 2015, the kitchen features white cabinetry including a pantry with pull-out shelves. Triple windows are above the double sink and granite countertops compliment the white cabinets and create a peninsula counter with bar seating space for four.

Hanging and track lighting highlight the cabinets and counter tops which flow together with white subway ceramic-tile backsplash. Stainless-steel appliances include a gas range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator.

There is a second pantry closet near the living room and a set of bi-fold closet doors open into storage and utility closet. Hardwood flooring fills the kitchen and flows into the adjoining flexible space set up as a dining area. Exposed brick wall adds character to the room and there is a built-in bookcase. Patio doors open off the flexible space out to the screen-enclosed deck as does a single door with pet door.

Finishing out the first floor, the possible bedroom has floor-to-ceiling windows and a double-door closet. The full bathroom features a free-standing tub with shower pole nestled within a nook with ceramic-tile accents. There is a vanity with a wooden countertop and a bowl sink. The mirror and light fixtures have been updated and there is slate-tile flooring.

Three bedrooms, a full bathroom, laundry room with bonus hobby space are located upstairs off a loft-like family room. The staircase wraps up to the open living space that is large enough for a second-floor family room. One bedroom is off the family room as is the laundry room.

The laundry room is spacious enough for large machines and storage. A door opens from the laundry room out to a covered wooden balcony deck. A sliding door opens from the laundry room into a bonus room which has a wash tub and counter space. Natural lighting makes for a perfect hobby or art studio. Double doors open to a storage and utility closet.

A hallway from the family room leads to two bedrooms and a full bath. One bedroom has a quaint play space with a window that looks outside and another window that looks into the stairwell. The space could also be a walk-in closet and dressing area but the bedroom does have a double-door closet and built-in bookcase.

The full bathroom has a claw-foot tub with shower handle, a large pedestal sink and terra cotta tile flooring. Wall accents include tile and shiplap with updated mirror and lighting.

MORE DETAILS

Address: 142 W. South College St., Yellow Springs

Price: $519,000

More info: Sheila Dunphy-Pallotta, Dunphy Real Estate Inc.; 937-672-2100; dunphyrealestate.com