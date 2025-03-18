Local real estate: Springboro 2-story for sale has recent updates

Inside the 2-story foyer has hardwood flooring, and a guest closet. To the right is a living room with a bay window, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and built in bookcases. It is open to the formal dining room with hardwood flooring, chair rail molding, a trey ceiling and a decorative chandelier.

A doorway from the dining room leads to the updated kitchen. It has marble countertops, white cabinets, tile backsplash and decorative ceiling light. There is a breakfast bar and recessed lighting. Stainless appliances include a gas range with custom range hood cabinet, dishwasher, French door refrigerator and microwave. There is also a pantry and hardwood flooring.

There is a breakfast area with a decorative chandelier, hardwood flooring and an exterior sliding glass door leading to the paver patio in the rear.

A half wall and pilar separates the kitchen from the family room. It has neutral carpeting and a ceiling fan. There is a gas fireplace with wood mantel and decorative surround.

To the left of the foyer is a home office closed off with French doors. It has neutral carpeting and two built-in bookcases and recessed lighting. There is a laundry room with utility sink off the garage and half bathroom.

Off the entry is a wood staircase with wrought iron railings. The upstairs hallway has wood flooring and connects to four bedrooms, including the primary suite. The primary suite has vaulted ceiling with ceiling fan, neutral carpeting and French doors. The ensuite bathroom has double vanity, tile flooring, soaking bathtub and walk in shower with glass doors. Off the bathroom is a walk-in closet. The three additional bedrooms have neutral carpeting and ceiling fans. There is a hall bathroom with tile flooring, double vanity and tiled walk-in shower.

There is a finished basement with carpeted stairs, The basement has a recreation room with newer neutral carpeting, recessed lighting and a storage closet. There is a wet bar with copper backsplash and recessed lighting. There is a bar seating area and wine cooler. Around the corner is a wine cellar with stone accents. There is a home theater room with pull down screen, and neutral carpeting. The basement also has a half bathroom.

The rear of the home has a brick paver patio with surrounding half walls and built in planters. The backyard is wooded and partially fenced.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $639,000

More info: Kristina Wesley, BF Realty (513)-328-7561, Kristinawesley.bfteam@gmail.com