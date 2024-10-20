Local real estate: Two-story in Oakwood has open concept layout

The garden accented front yard has concrete steps that lead from the driveway up to the covered front porch. The concrete driveway leads back to the two-car detached garage and has access to two casual side entrances. The semi-private back yard has raised garden beds and a paver patio.

Formal entry opens from the covered porch directly into the formal living room with a picture window, two square side windows and hardwood flooring. To the left, a coat closet is near the semi-open staircase that has two windows, adding to the natural light filled living room.

The hardwood flooring continues into the center of the home where the family room and kitchen are easily accessible from the center dining room. The thoughtfully designed two-story addition enhances the open concept layout within the main level, allowing for an even flow into the family room. There is an artwork nook between the two rooms and a corner gas fireplace within the family room can be enjoyed from all three living spaces.

A fluted column accents the peninsula countertop that divides the kitchen from the dining room while offering a buffet counter or breakfast bar seating. Beautiful blown-glass light fixtures hang above the ceramic-tile countertop. Within the kitchen, the peninsula provides additional storage options along with the pantry cabinet. There is a window above the sink and appliances include a range, microwave and dishwasher. A convenient coffee station is near the threshold to the dining room and one of two side entrances. This entrance is at the landing to the basement.

Accessible from the kitchen, the basement has been finished into a recreation room with vented glass-block windows. A full bathroom features a fiberglass tub/shower and a single sink vanity with a ceramic-tile backsplash. Bi-fold doors hide the mechanical closet, a storage closet under the staircase and the laundry area. Two bonus rooms offer storage and a possible hobby room as this room has been finished with flooring and ceiling.

Back on the main level, the family room has French doors that open out to steps that lead down to the patio and back yard. There is a second side entry off the family room, a large storage closet and a half bathroom with pedestal sink.

Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located on the second floor. The wooden staircase leads up to the central hallway. Three bedrooms have single-door closets, paddle ceiling-fans with light fixtures and wood-flooring treatments. The guest bath has been updated with ceramic-tile flooring, a tub/shower with ceramic-tile surround and mosaic-tile accents, and a vanity with an extended sink.

At the end of the hallway is the primary bedroom suite which has wood-plank flooring, two rear-facing windows and a ceiling paddle-fan with light fixture. There is a walk-in closet with organizers and across the way is the full bathroom, with a double-sink vanity and a tub/shower with ceramic-tile surround.

FACTS

Price: $449,900

More info: Jill Aldineh, RE/MAX Victory and Affiliates; 937-303-1888, jillteam.com