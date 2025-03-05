Local real estate: Washington Twp. home for sale for $950K is on 2.75-acre lot, has swimming pool

To the right of the entry is the formal dining room, which has chair rail and crown molding, neutral carpeting and doors opening to the kitchen.

The entry steps back to the two-story great room, which has neutral carpeting and a trey ceiling with a ceiling fan. There is a gas fireplace with wood mantel and it is flanked by built in bookcases with recessed lighting. One wall has windows with custom blinds and a half circle decorative window at the top.

The eat in kitchen has an opening overlooking the great room and is connected to it. It has hardwood flooring, updated white wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash and a kitchen island with a breakfast bar. There are pendants lights and recessed lighting. Appliances include a gas cooktop, wall ovens, a French door refrigerator and a dishwasher. The cabinets have a dedicated wine storage area. The eat in area has crown molding, a decorative chandelier and an exterior door opening to the back deck.

The kitchen opens to the vaulted sunroom with a wood beadboard ceiling, ceiling fan and sky light. This room has hardwood flooring, and a sliding glass door opens to the rear deck.

A hallway off the entry leads to the first-floor primary suite. It has a trey ceiling, crown molding, neutral carpeting and a ceiling fan. The ensuite bathroom has a double wood vanity, heated tile flooring, a freestanding soaking tub, and recessed lighting.

There is a walk-in tile shower with a glass door and a walk-in closet. Attached to the bathroom is a sauna room with tile flooring, free standing sauna and recessed lighting.

There is a living room nearby that is currently being used as an additional closet. It has a floor to ceiling stone fireplace, decorative chandelier, neutral carpeting and recessed lighting. It also has crown molding and window seats on either side of the fireplace.

The first floor also has a half bath with hardwood flooring and an updated wood vanity with granite top and a laundry room with cabinets, shelving, tile flooring, a utility sink and recessed lighting.

Stairs that overlook the great room lead to the second level and three additional bedrooms. The bedrooms have neutral carpeting, and ceiling fans and one has an ensuite bathroom and there is a jack and jill style bath between the other two bedrooms. The bathrooms have tile floors, wood vanities and walk in tile showers.

The walk out basement is finished. There is a recreation room with a stone fireplace and raised hearth and tile flooring. There is a pool table area with an overhead light. Exterior doors from this room walk out to the backyard and pool area.

There is also a finished exercise room, a fifth bedroom with adjoining full bath with walk in tile shower and wood vanity, and a home theater room with recessed lighting and neutral carpeting. The walk out from the basement is covered. The concrete walkway leads from this area to the inground pool, which is surrounded by a concrete decking.

The pool area is surrounded by a vinyl picket fence on two sides and metal to the rear. The deck off the kitchen has wood railings, and a retractable awning. The lot has mature trees for privacy.

Recent updates include the furnace and air conditioning in 2024, exterior paint, tankless water heater and basement flooring in 2024, and electric blinds in 2022.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $950,000

More info: Ryan Gillen, Keller Williams Community Partners, 937-673-0830, ryangillen@gillengroupohio.com