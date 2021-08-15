Many cozy spots

COVER HOME:
320 SPRINGMILL DRIVE, SPRINGBORO
This traditional two-story has cozy spaces for those quiet times, open social areas for gatherings and a beautiful park-like back yard.
Listed for $379,900 by Bechtel Realtors, the brick-and-vinyl house at 320 Springmill Drive has about 2,710 square feet of living space plus a finished basement. The house is located in the Brookside neighborhood of Springboro, where there are walking paths, ponds and nearby parks.
A manicured front yard with keystone accents has garden beds that wrap around to the fenced back yard. The white-vinyl corral fencing embraces the professionally landscaped yard that offers a variety of perennials and colorful trees and shrubs along a winding gravel pathway. A swinging bench seat is tucked within a quiet garden nook and electric is available for accent lighting or water features.
A gravel path ends at a stamped concrete patio that has an entrance to the screen-enclosed rear porch. The porch has a stamped concrete floor.
Formal entry opens off a covered porch into a foyer, which branches to three separate social areas of the main level. A semi-open staircase is accented by an oak spindled railing, and oak hardwood flooring fills the foyer and continues throughout the lower level.
Directly off the foyer is access to a half bathroom with a pedestal sink. Entrance is also here to the two-car garage with side service door.
To the left, a vaulted ceiling allows for a grand wall of built-in bookcases in the living room, which has been converted to a library sitting room. An arched window within a window nook fills the room with natural light and creates a sunny reading space.
Opposite the window, an arched walkway with wood trim leads into the dining room. French patio doors open from the dining room into the screen-enclosed porch.
Accessible from both the kitchen and the foyer, the kitchen has two walls of white cabinetry with granite countertops. A window is above the double sink, and an island has storage and a butcher-block countertop. There is a pantry closet and a coffee station near the refrigerator nook.
A bay bump-out creates the breakfast room and allows for panoramic views of the backyard gardens. Across the breakfast room is a planning station with desk and hanging white cabinetry, matching the kitchen.
A bay bump-out off the family room gives the room a variety of floor plan options as the windows fill the room with natural light and offers space for a sitting area. A gas fireplace has a wood mantel and ceramic-tile surround. On the wall opposite the fireplace is a built-in media outlet. The family room is also accessible from the foyer, completing the circular floor plan.
A door off the foyer opens to the hidden staircase to the basement which has glass-block windows. The basement has finished space that wraps around the stairwell, allowing for a recreation room and a hobby or game area.
There is a closeted storage space underneath the stairwell, and a door opens to unfinished space that has the mechanical systems and a wash tub. The furnace was installed in 2017.
Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a laundry room are located upstairs. The main bedroom has a tray ceiling and sitting room. Double doors open into the private bathroom that features a corner whirlpool tub below a frosted window, two single-sinks vanities, a walk-in shower and a walk-in closet.
Next to the main bedroom is the laundry room, which has a double sliding door closet, a folding counter with hanging cabinets above and space for a hobby area near the arched window. The room could be converted into fourth bedroom.
The other two bedrooms have sliding-door closets and ceiling paddle fans. The guest bath features a walk-in fiberglass shower and a single-sink vanity with extended countertop to include a make-up desk.
SPRINGBORO
Price: $379,900
Directions: Yankee Street to east on Springhill Drive
About 2,710 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, 2-car garage, HVAC 2017
