Many cozy spots

A manicured front yard with keystone accents has garden beds that wrap around to the fenced back yard. The white-vinyl corral fencing embraces the professionally landscaped yard that offers a variety of perennials and colorful trees and shrubs along a winding gravel pathway. A swinging bench seat is tucked within a quiet garden nook and electric is available for accent lighting or water features.

A gravel path ends at a stamped concrete patio that has an entrance to the screen-enclosed rear porch. The porch has a stamped concrete floor.

Formal entry opens off a covered porch into a foyer, which branches to three separate social areas of the main level. A semi-open staircase is accented by an oak spindled railing, and oak hardwood flooring fills the foyer and continues throughout the lower level.

Directly off the foyer is access to a half bathroom with a pedestal sink. Entrance is also here to the two-car garage with side service door.

Caption A bay bump-out off the family room gives the room a variety of floor plan options as the windows fill the room with natural light and offers space for a sitting area. A gas fireplace has a wood mantel and ceramic-tile surround. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

To the left, a vaulted ceiling allows for a grand wall of built-in bookcases in the living room, which has been converted to a library sitting room. An arched window within a window nook fills the room with natural light and creates a sunny reading space.

Opposite the window, an arched walkway with wood trim leads into the dining room. French patio doors open from the dining room into the screen-enclosed porch.

Accessible from both the kitchen and the foyer, the kitchen has two walls of white cabinetry with granite countertops. A window is above the double sink, and an island has storage and a butcher-block countertop. There is a pantry closet and a coffee station near the refrigerator nook.

A bay bump-out creates the breakfast room and allows for panoramic views of the backyard gardens. Across the breakfast room is a planning station with desk and hanging white cabinetry, matching the kitchen.

Caption Filled with white cabinetry and granite countertops, the kitchen has a center island with butcher-block countertop and a planning desk corner. The bay bump-out allows for a breakfast nook. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

A bay bump-out off the family room gives the room a variety of floor plan options as the windows fill the room with natural light and offers space for a sitting area. A gas fireplace has a wood mantel and ceramic-tile surround. On the wall opposite the fireplace is a built-in media outlet. The family room is also accessible from the foyer, completing the circular floor plan.

A door off the foyer opens to the hidden staircase to the basement which has glass-block windows. The basement has finished space that wraps around the stairwell, allowing for a recreation room and a hobby or game area.

There is a closeted storage space underneath the stairwell, and a door opens to unfinished space that has the mechanical systems and a wash tub. The furnace was installed in 2017.

Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a laundry room are located upstairs. The main bedroom has a tray ceiling and sitting room. Double doors open into the private bathroom that features a corner whirlpool tub below a frosted window, two single-sinks vanities, a walk-in shower and a walk-in closet.

Caption The full, finished basement has a recreation area and sitting room with storage closet. Unfinished space offers storage, the mechanical systems with wash tub. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Next to the main bedroom is the laundry room, which has a double sliding door closet, a folding counter with hanging cabinets above and space for a hobby area near the arched window. The room could be converted into fourth bedroom.

The other two bedrooms have sliding-door closets and ceiling paddle fans. The guest bath features a walk-in fiberglass shower and a single-sink vanity with extended countertop to include a make-up desk.

SPRINGBORO

Price: $379,900

Directions: Yankee Street to east on Springhill Drive

Highlights: About 2,710 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, eat-in kitchen, library with vaulted ceiling, bay bump-outs, upstairs laundry room, finished basement, sun room, garden backyard with walking paths, 2-car garage, covered porch HVAC 2017, homeowners association

For more information:

Thomas Bechtel

Bechtel Realtors

(937) 313-6614 or (937) 436-1234

www.bechtelrealtors.com