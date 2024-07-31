Miamisburg building for sale, partially underground, is part of history

The five-plus acre property is part of an influential part of U.S. and world history as it was the last building built on the Mound Laboratory site to add to security of the property that features former laboratories, research centers and manufacturer of items instrumental in the nuclear age of the United States. Many components developed at Mound Laboratory went with NASA to the moon, Mars, and Jupiter which proved the reliability of powering instruments and keeping them at operational temperatures.

While this particular building closed in 2003, because of its design, nature took over by hiding the building for several years until the rehabilitation of the Mound Laboratory into an attractive business park within Miamisburg. Financial support from the federal government, the state of Ohio and other jurisdictions allowed Mound Development Corporation to invest more than $40 million in site improvements.

A comprehensive reuse plan provides direction of transforming the site from the highly secure government weapons complex to a modern business park that has an open campus, rolling hills, beautiful vistas and is near the Mound Park and community golf course.

The nearby Mound Cold War Discovery Center, a non-profit organization, was established to collect, preserve and make publicly accessible the heritage of the Mound Laboratory, its workers and its site.

The Discovery Center has partnered with Dayton History to provide professionally-designed, enhanced displays that better educate visitors to the museum about the important work done at this site that helped win the Cold War. In addition to the enhanced displays, there is a focus on educating the visitors on important related subjects like radiation. Operating hours have been expanded and admission is still free.

The collection is being inventoried and recorded with Dayton History, a non-profit organization established in 2005 by the merger of the Montgomery County Historical Society and Dayton’s Carillon Historical Park.

After some renovations, the bunker at 790 Enterprise Court housed Alien Workshop, an independent American skateboarding company that was founded in 1990 by Chris Carter, Mike Hill and Neil Blender, following periods under ownership of Burton snowboard company and team rider Rob Drydek, who is an American entrepreneur, actor, producer, reality TV personality, best known for his roles in the MTV reality “Ridiculousness.”

Under the current ownership of a roofing retailer, the bunker has been given significant updates including multiple mechanics, roof and kitchen. The floor plan allows for relaxing common areas, flexible office space and an abundance of storage and workshop space.

The cul-de-sac entrance winds through the 5.5-acre property with an abundance of parking. The rolling hillside, in which the building is built, allows for sunset views over the Miami Valley.

Entrance is through one side where the foyer hallway leads to the conference room, a showroom space with a window and pocket-door walk-in storage room or bonus space.

The conference room has space for play and relaxation with media hook-ups and a wall of cabinetry with a sink. Tucked off the room in a more secluded room is the fully-equipped kitchen.

Continuing down the hallway, there is access to two bathrooms, one of which has two ceramic-tile surround showers with dressing areas. At the end of the hallway, a flexible room is staged as a bedroom that has a private access to a bath.

The branch in the hallway leads to another flexible bonus room which has been used as an exercise room. Across the hallway is a large room, spacious enough for up to eight office cubicles.

The other half of the building has a spacious mechanical room or workshop with plenty of electric options. Another double door entrance opens into a storage room with access to the mechanical systems which have all been updated.

FACTS

Price: $650,000

Directions: Miamisburg Springboro to Benner Road to Mound Drive to Enterprise Court

For more information: Mike Embree, Sibcy Cline Realtors, 937-443-7499; membree.agents.sibcycline.com