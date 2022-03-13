Multi-level living

Mature trees line the back yard, which has a covered concrete patio and a multi-level composite deck with a covered pergola, a balcony and spiral staircase.

Formal entry opens into a two-story foyer with ceramic-tile flooring that continues down the foyer hallway and wraps around into the kitchen. An open staircase has a wrought-iron railing, and wainscoting accents the staircase and foyer area.

To the right, French doors open into a study with a wall of built-in bookcases. To the left, a walkway with transom window leads into the formal dining room with a tray ceiling.

A butler’s pantry transitions between the dining room and the kitchen. The butler’s pantry has a granite counter with faucet, designed for a coffee station. There is a large pantry closet.

Caption A gas fireplace with fluted wood mantel is the centerpiece of the great room. Two tall windows flank the fireplace and wrought-iron railing accents the second-floor catwalk. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER Caption A gas fireplace with fluted wood mantel is the centerpiece of the great room. Two tall windows flank the fireplace and wrought-iron railing accents the second-floor catwalk. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Maple cabinets with complementing Corian countertops fill the kitchen and surround stainless-steel appliances. A peninsula counter has a built-in sink and offers breakfast bar seating for up to four. A cutout looks into the two-story great room. The breakfast room has patio doors that open to a multi-level deck.

Off the breakfast room, a hallway provides access to the interior entrance to the garage, a back door that opens to the deck and ends at the laundry room, which has a wash sink and hanging cabinetry.

A gas fireplace with fluted wood mantel is the centerpiece of the great room. Two tall windows flank the fireplace and wrought-iron railing accents the second-floor catwalk. Tucked off the great room is the entrance to the first-floor main bedroom suite.

Caption Maple cabinets with complementing Corian countertops fill the kitchen and surround stainless-steel appliances. A peninsula counter has a built-in sink and offers breakfast bar seating for up to four. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER Caption Maple cabinets with complementing Corian countertops fill the kitchen and surround stainless-steel appliances. A peninsula counter has a built-in sink and offers breakfast bar seating for up to four. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

The bedroom has a box window and double doors that open to a private bath. The bathroom has a whirlpool tub below a window, a walk-in shower with ceramic-tile surround and glass doors, a double-sink vanity, a toilet room and a walk-in closet.

Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located upstairs. Two bedrooms are to the right of the catwalk. One bedroom has a built-in storage bureau and countertop plus a double-door closet. The other bedroom has a walk-in closet. Both bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom, which is divided with a single-sink vanity accessible through pocket doors and a walk-in shower in the other half.

To the left, two more bedrooms are located. One bedroom has two double-door closets. The other bedroom is finished space above the garage and has two dormer window nooks, a walk-in closet and a sitting area that has patio doors that open to a balcony deck, where the spiral steps lead to the lower-level decks.

Caption A lower-level recreation room has a gas fireplace, two daylight windows and patio doors that open to a concrete patio. Off the recreation room is a wet bar area with counter, cabinetry and sink. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER Caption A lower-level recreation room has a gas fireplace, two daylight windows and patio doors that open to a concrete patio. Off the recreation room is a wet bar area with counter, cabinetry and sink. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

A second full bathroom is accessible from the larger bedroom and from the hallway. The bath is divided with a single-sink vanity within both entrances and then branches into space that has a step-in shower, the toilet and a walk-in shower.

A stairwell off the entrance foyer leads to the finished, walk-out lower level. A recreation room has a gas fireplace, two daylight windows and patio doors that open to a concrete patio. Off the recreation room is a wet bar area with counter, cabinetry and sink. Double doors open off the recreation room into a media room with a tray ceiling and screen. There is a walk-in storage closet and access to unfinished storage space.

A sixth bedroom has a large box window, walk-in closet and private access to a full bathroom, which is also accessible from a hallway. French doors open into a bonus room, which is currently set up as an exercise room as there are two sliding-mirror closets.

BUTLER TWP.

Price: $749,900

Directions: National Road (U.S. 40), to left on Road, right on Meeker Road, right on Meeker Creek

Highlights: About 6,850 sq. ft., 6 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath, 2 gas fireplaces, volume ceilings, first-floor main bedroom, study, recreation room, wet bar, media room, walk-out lower level, dual HVAC, central vacuum, 3-car garage, patio, multiple decks, semi-private back yard

For More Information

Richard Herbst

Keller Williams Home Town Realty

(937) 477-1411

www.teamherbst.com