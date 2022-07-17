dayton-daily-news logo
X

Multiple bedroom suites options available in 2-story

The brick 2-story has about 3,430 sq. ft. of living space, plus a full, finished basement. On just over an acre, the property includes a storage barn, fenced dog run, two wooden rear decks and an oversized, 3-car garage with extra parking pad. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Combined ShapeCaption
The brick 2-story has about 3,430 sq. ft. of living space, plus a full, finished basement. On just over an acre, the property includes a storage barn, fenced dog run, two wooden rear decks and an oversized, 3-car garage with extra parking pad. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Homes Plus
By Kathy Tyler, Contributing Writer
58 minutes ago
Home on more than an acre has barn, dog run

FEATURE HOME:

1502 GRACELAND DRIVE, FAIRBORN

Formal living, casual areas and bonus flexible living space provide this brick Colonial-style home with a versatile floor plan with multiple main bedroom suite options.

Listed for $525,000 by Sibcy Cline Realtors, the brick two-story located at 1502 Graceland Drive within the secluded Meadowlands neighborhood of Fairborn has about 3,430 square feet of living space, plus a full, finished basement.

On just over an acre property with mature trees that line the back yard, the property includes a storage barn, fenced dog run, two wooden rear decks and an oversized, three-car garage with extra parking pad.

Inside the home, formal areas are accented from the foyer by column entryways and carpeting. The two-story foyer has cherry hardwood flooring with a mosaic-tile medallion complementing the leaded-glass front door and sidelights. A wooden staircase with spindled railing ascends along the wall to the second-floor loft hallway.

Combined ShapeCaption
French patio doors open from the breakfast room to a wooden deck, while a second bedroom suite upstairs also has French patio doors that open to a wooden balcony deck. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

French patio doors open from the breakfast room to a wooden deck, while a second bedroom suite upstairs also has French patio doors that open to a wooden balcony deck. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Combined ShapeCaption
French patio doors open from the breakfast room to a wooden deck, while a second bedroom suite upstairs also has French patio doors that open to a wooden balcony deck. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

The formal dining room is more open to the foyer while the formal living room has a dual-sided, gas fireplace that is shared by the nearby study. The living room fireplace has ceramic-tile surround and a wood mantel while the study side has a built-in media or artwork nook above the fireplace opening. The study has a private entrance from the central hallway.

At the back of the home, the family room and adjoining breakfast room are divided from the kitchen by a peninsula counter. The kitchen has an abundance of cabinetry and counter space within its U-shaped design. Cabinetry includes two appliance garages and a long island with open shelves and undercounter storage. A pass-through has hanging cabinetry above, and the breakfast room has a wall of built-in cabinetry, including a planning desk, buffet counter and china cabinets with glass-panel doors.

The kitchen comes equipped with a gas six-burner stove with double ovens, a stainless-steel refrigerator and dishwasher. There is a pantry closet and a broom closet. Off the kitchen is a laundry room with garage access and back yard access.

French patio doors open from the breakfast room to a wooden deck. The breakfast room transitions into the family room by flooring treatment. The family room has a corner, gas fireplace with raised ceramic-tile hearth and wood mantel. Along one wall is a built-in wet bar area with glass and bottle racks.

A first-floor main bedroom suite is located at the end of the center hallway. The bedroom has access to the rear deck. The private bathroom has a whirlpool tub below window and skylight. There is an extended single-sink vanity, built-in medicine cabinet, a ceramic-tile walk-in shower with seat and two double-door closets.

Combined ShapeCaption
The family room and adjoining breakfast room are divided from the kitchen by a peninsula counter. The kitchen has an abundance of cabinetry and counter space within its U-shaped design. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

The family room and adjoining breakfast room are divided from the kitchen by a peninsula counter. The kitchen has an abundance of cabinetry and counter space within its U-shaped design. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Combined ShapeCaption
The family room and adjoining breakfast room are divided from the kitchen by a peninsula counter. The kitchen has an abundance of cabinetry and counter space within its U-shaped design. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located upstairs. A second main bedroom has a walk-in closet, French patio doors that open to a wooden balcony deck and a private bathroom with walk-in shower and a single-sink vanity.

Another bedroom has a single-door access to the balcony deck and a walk-in closet. The other two bedrooms mirror each other across a walkway over the foyer. The guest bath features a tub/shower and single-sink vanity.

Accessible from the central hallway, the basement stairwell ends within a hallway that ends in a recreation room with wood-laminate flooring. A bar area has a wash sink, and there is an area wired for media.

A full bath features a tub/shower with ceramic-tile surround and a bowl sink upon a granite countertop and vanity. A bonus room has a private entrance into the bath as well as entrance from the recreation room.

There are two other bonus rooms which could be an exercise room and a hobby or workshop area. An unfinished room has the mechanical systems and room for storage.

FAIRBORN

Price: $525,000

Directions: From Dayton Yellow Springs Road: turn left on Commerce Center Boulevard, turn left to East Garland Avenue, left on Graceland Drive

Highlights: About 3,430 sq. ft., 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath, 2 gas fireplaces, built-ins, wet bar, first-floor main bedroom, study, finished basement, recreation room, bonus room, multipurpose room, gourmet kitchen, balcony deck, rear wooden deck, oversized 3-car garage, extra parking pad, storage barn, dog run, 1.05-acre lot

For more information:

Lisa and Kevin Jackson

Sibcy Cline Realtors

(937) 831-1211 or (937) 831-1307

https://lajackson.agents.sibcycline.com/ or https://kjackson.agents.sibcycline.com/

In Other News
1
Clean lines, panoramic views
2
Brick home enjoys park-like setting on 3-parcel lot
3
2-story on 1.33 acres has possible 5th bedroom
4
Fun spaces & quiet places
5
Updated farmhouse has wood flooring, built-ins

About the Author

Kathy Tyler
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top