Multiple bedroom suites options available in 2-story

Inside the home, formal areas are accented from the foyer by column entryways and carpeting. The two-story foyer has cherry hardwood flooring with a mosaic-tile medallion complementing the leaded-glass front door and sidelights. A wooden staircase with spindled railing ascends along the wall to the second-floor loft hallway.

The formal dining room is more open to the foyer while the formal living room has a dual-sided, gas fireplace that is shared by the nearby study. The living room fireplace has ceramic-tile surround and a wood mantel while the study side has a built-in media or artwork nook above the fireplace opening. The study has a private entrance from the central hallway.

At the back of the home, the family room and adjoining breakfast room are divided from the kitchen by a peninsula counter. The kitchen has an abundance of cabinetry and counter space within its U-shaped design. Cabinetry includes two appliance garages and a long island with open shelves and undercounter storage. A pass-through has hanging cabinetry above, and the breakfast room has a wall of built-in cabinetry, including a planning desk, buffet counter and china cabinets with glass-panel doors.

The kitchen comes equipped with a gas six-burner stove with double ovens, a stainless-steel refrigerator and dishwasher. There is a pantry closet and a broom closet. Off the kitchen is a laundry room with garage access and back yard access.

French patio doors open from the breakfast room to a wooden deck. The breakfast room transitions into the family room by flooring treatment. The family room has a corner, gas fireplace with raised ceramic-tile hearth and wood mantel. Along one wall is a built-in wet bar area with glass and bottle racks.

A first-floor main bedroom suite is located at the end of the center hallway. The bedroom has access to the rear deck. The private bathroom has a whirlpool tub below window and skylight. There is an extended single-sink vanity, built-in medicine cabinet, a ceramic-tile walk-in shower with seat and two double-door closets.

Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located upstairs. A second main bedroom has a walk-in closet, French patio doors that open to a wooden balcony deck and a private bathroom with walk-in shower and a single-sink vanity.

Another bedroom has a single-door access to the balcony deck and a walk-in closet. The other two bedrooms mirror each other across a walkway over the foyer. The guest bath features a tub/shower and single-sink vanity.

Accessible from the central hallway, the basement stairwell ends within a hallway that ends in a recreation room with wood-laminate flooring. A bar area has a wash sink, and there is an area wired for media.

A full bath features a tub/shower with ceramic-tile surround and a bowl sink upon a granite countertop and vanity. A bonus room has a private entrance into the bath as well as entrance from the recreation room.

There are two other bonus rooms which could be an exercise room and a hobby or workshop area. An unfinished room has the mechanical systems and room for storage.

FAIRBORN

Price: $525,000

Directions: From Dayton Yellow Springs Road: turn left on Commerce Center Boulevard, turn left to East Garland Avenue, left on Graceland Drive

Highlights: About 3,430 sq. ft., 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath, 2 gas fireplaces, built-ins, wet bar, first-floor main bedroom, study, finished basement, recreation room, bonus room, multipurpose room, gourmet kitchen, balcony deck, rear wooden deck, oversized 3-car garage, extra parking pad, storage barn, dog run, 1.05-acre lot

For more information:

Lisa and Kevin Jackson

Sibcy Cline Realtors

(937) 831-1211 or (937) 831-1307

https://lajackson.agents.sibcycline.com/ or https://kjackson.agents.sibcycline.com/