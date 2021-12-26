New patio home

The Ashlar is one of four floor plan designs being built within the first two phases of the community, with this design including the three-car garage and upstairs additional living space. Centerstone Homes includes double-pane windows, insulated doors and walls, high-efficiency gas furnace, central air conditioning, tank-less water-heaters and energy-star appliances.

Caption A glass door opens from the main bedroom suite to the extended composite deck, part of which is covered. The deck has a wrought-iron railing, and a large ceiling fan accents the deck covering. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER Caption A glass door opens from the main bedroom suite to the extended composite deck, part of which is covered. The deck has a wrought-iron railing, and a large ceiling fan accents the deck covering. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Interior design includes 9- or 10-foot ceilings, wide doorways, vent-less gas fireplace, hardwood floors, finished storage nooks and pre-wiring for internet, cable and ceiling fans.

For the Ashlar design, formal entry opens from the covered front door into a foyer and parlor dining area. A wrought-iron accented staircase is semi-open and wraps up to the second-floor loft and bedroom area. Off the foyer is access to the garage, and a door opens into the laundry room, which has a wash sink, cabinetry and storage nooks.

French doors open from the foyer into a study or office area. The bay bump-out extends the floor space for multiple uses, and a closet allows for a possible first-floor guest bedroom option.

A hallway wraps around to the guest bath, which features a tub/shower, single-sink vanity and tile flooring.

Caption The centerpiece to the home is the two-story great room with a vaulted ceiling. A gas fireplace has a wood mantel and detail woodwork that extends the fireplace to the ceiling. A built-in bookcase with cabinetry is next to the fireplace and triple windows look out over the rear deck. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER Caption The centerpiece to the home is the two-story great room with a vaulted ceiling. A gas fireplace has a wood mantel and detail woodwork that extends the fireplace to the ceiling. A built-in bookcase with cabinetry is next to the fireplace and triple windows look out over the rear deck. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

The main bedroom suite has a coffered ceiling with wood-plank accents. Woodwork design along one wall gives the room some texture and details. A glass door opens to the extended composite deck, part of which is covered. The deck has a wrought-iron railing, and a large ceiling fan accents the deck covering. The property is landscaped and backs up to a mature tree-line with common-area water feature nearby.

Behind a sliding barn door, the main bathroom has an elevated double-sink vanity, a toilet room, a walk-in closet with built-in organizers, and a zero-entry shower with ceramic-tile accents and glass windows.

The centerpiece to the home is the two-story great room with a vaulted ceiling. A gas fireplace has a wood mantel and detail woodwork that extends the fireplace to the ceiling. A built-in bookcase with cabinetry is next to the fireplace, and triple windows look out over the rear deck.

A peninsula counter wraps around into the breakfast room, dividing the breakfast room from the kitchen but adding seating options into the great room. A glass door opens from the breakfast room to the rear deck.

Caption A peninsula counter divides the breakfast room from the kitchen. A single sink is built into the peninsula counter, and light gray cabinetry fills the kitchen. White countertops provide plenty of work space, and there is a pantry closet. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER Caption A peninsula counter divides the breakfast room from the kitchen. A single sink is built into the peninsula counter, and light gray cabinetry fills the kitchen. White countertops provide plenty of work space, and there is a pantry closet. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

A single sink is built into the peninsula counter, and light gray cabinetry fills the kitchen. White countertops provide plenty of work space, and there is a pantry closet. Stainless-steel appliances include a gas cooktop, wall ovens, a dishwasher and refrigerator. Ceramic tile accents the wall space between countertops and cabinetry, and lights hang above the breakfast bar. The kitchen is accessible to the formal dining room.

Upstairs, the staircase ends within a loft family room. A wrought-iron railing accents the cutout that looks down into the great room. There is a double-door closet for storage plus hidden storage nooks.

Off the loft, a large bedroom has an angled ceiling, ship-lap wall treatment, a double-door closet and a dormer window reading nook with a bench window seat. A third full bathroom features a walk-in shower with ceramic-tile surround and glass doors, an elevated vanity with a single-sink and ceramic-tile flooring.

CENTERVILLE Price: $695,000

Directions: Social Row Road to north on Paragon Road, to Doral Court

Highlights: About 2,410 sq. ft., 2-3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, gas fireplace, volume ceilings, wood-laminate flooring, open floor plan, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, walk-in closets, walk-in showers, loft sitting room, covered deck, 3-car garage, homeowners association

For More Information

Jamie Wilson and Amy Foley

Coldwell Banker Heritage and Centerstone Homes

(937) 673-9985, 937-660-0372

www.jamie.wilson@coldwellbanker.com

www.centerstonehomes.com